CROWN POINT — A Gary man was charged Wednesday on allegations he beat and shot an ex-girlfriend because she was seen walking with another male at her charter high school.
Brandon McFadden, 18, is accused of threatening to kill the woman during a phone call Monday and later arriving with a handgun at her relative's home in the 100 block of West 49th Avenue.
The woman told police she exited the house because she didn't want a relative to hear McFadden knocking at the door. Once she was outside, McFadden punched her in the face and head and put her in an armlock, according to Lake Criminal Court records.
The woman told police she escaped the armlock and punched McFadden, and he stumbled down the porch steps. The woman tried to run inside, but turned to see McFadden raise his arm.
Gunshots shattered the glass on a screen door and hit her leg and arm, records say. The woman also suffered a sprained wrist and spine.
The woman later told police she broke up with McFadden about a week earlier because he became angry when she refused to give him money and blamed her for having a miscarriage, court records state.
She said McFadden's relative saw her walking with a male at school, and McFadden called her several hours later and said, "I'm going to kill you," records allege.
McFadden fled after the shooting, but police developed information about his identity and the car he was driving. He was taken into custody about 11:20 p.m. Monday in the 3900 block of Tennessee Street, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
McFadden was being held without bond Thursday on charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, three counts of domestic battery, pointing a firearm and a misdemeanor count of domestic battery.