Man accused of rape says he was 'putting the moves' on Porter County woman, charges say

PORTER TOWNSHIP — A 35-year-old Cedar Lake man accused of raping a Porter County woman told a friend he had been "putting the moves" on the woman "when she began to freak out," according to a newly filed charging document.

Ian Nagel is charged with felony counts of rape and sexual battery stemming from the alleged Aug. 7 incident, court records show.

He was booked into the Porter County jail Tuesday morning and is being held without bond until his initial hearing Thursday morning before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer. The rape charge carries a potential sentence of three to 16 years behind bars.

The alleged victim said she was sleeping in bed at the home in the 1800 block of Forest Lane when her boyfriend went downstairs to meet a visiting friend, Porter County police said. She was then awoke by a man flipping her over and then raping her, police said.

"Victim 1 stated that she screamed at the male to get off of her and the unknown male left the room quickly," according to a charging document.

The woman said she confronted the male visitor, later identified as Nagel, on the lower level of the house and when she announced she was calling the police, he fled out the back door, police said.