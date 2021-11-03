Man accused of rape says he was 'putting the moves' on Porter County woman, charges say

PORTER TOWNSHIP — A 35-year-old Cedar Lake man accused of raping a Porter County woman told a friend he had been "putting the moves" on the woman "when she began to freak out," according to a newly filed charging document.
Ian Nagel is charged with felony counts of rape and sexual battery stemming from the alleged Aug. 7 incident, court records show.
He was booked into the Porter County jail Tuesday morning and is being held without bond until his initial hearing Thursday morning before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer. The rape charge carries a potential sentence of three to 16 years behind bars.
The alleged victim said she was sleeping in bed at the home in the 1800 block of Forest Lane when her boyfriend went downstairs to meet a visiting friend, Porter County police said. She was then awoke by a man flipping her over and then raping her, police said.
"Victim 1 stated that she screamed at the male to get off of her and the unknown male left the room quickly," according to a charging document.
The woman said she confronted the male visitor, later identified as Nagel, on the lower level of the house and when she announced she was calling the police, he fled out the back door, police said.
She described the man as having long hair worn in a ponytail and went to the hospital for a rape examination, according to police.
Her boyfriend reportedly told police a friend showed up with Nagel, who slipped out of the basement where they were visiting without anyone noticing. The woman then came down to the basement visibly shaken and screaming, "Who are you?" to Nagel, police said.
When police went to Crown Point to meet with the friend who was visiting, they found Nagel hiding behind a tree, the charges say. Nagel reportedly told the officers he had been out drinking alone on the night in question.
After noticing that Nagel had a ponytail, police took a photo of him that was used by the woman and her boyfriend to identify Nagel as the man responsible for the alleged rape, a court document says.
Nagel later admitted he was at the house in question during the early morning hours of Aug. 7 and headed upstairs to fall asleep on a bed, police said.
"He was awoken by a female screaming that he was raping her," a charging document reads. "Nagel stated that he 'bolted as the most likely situation was that he would be going to jail.' "
Nagel denied touching the woman, but admitted that he initially lied to police when confronted on the night of the alleged assault, records show.