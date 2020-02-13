Man accused of raping 8-year-old signs no contact order

CROWN POINT — A Gary man made his first appearance before a Lake Criminal Court judge Thursday on allegations he raped an 8-year-old girl while her mother was in another room putting other children to sleep.

Donovan L. Wilson, 28, signed a no contact order during a brief hearing before Judge Salvador Vasquez.

His public defender, Roseann Ivanovich, asked the judge to affirm Wilson's not guilty plea to one count of child molesting, a level 1 felony.

The girl's mother told police her daughter went downstairs in a Gary home with Wilson last weekend while she tucked in her other children, Lake Criminal Court records state.

When the woman went downstairs to check on her daughter, she saw Wilson raping the girl, records allege.

The woman told police she screamed Wilson's name, and he began to act drunk and fell to the floor as if he passed out.

The woman said the girl appeared to be "shaking in fear," so she wrapped the child in a blanket and took her to a family member's home, documents state.

When she asked her daughter if Wilson had ever touched her inappropriately before, the girl said "it happens when you're at work," records allege.