Man accused of raping 14-year-old girl at Gary home

CROWN POINT — A Chicago man was wanted Monday on charges alleging he raped a 14-year-old girl while staying at a Gary home last fall.

Ocsar S. McDowell Jr., 38, is facing one count of rape, a level 3 felony, and two felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

The girl told police McDowell was at her relative's home Oct. 23 when she fell asleep, Lake Criminal court records show.

She awoke to find McDowell pulling on her arm and whispering in her ear, records allege.

McDowell pulled the girl onto a nearby futon and raped her, according to court documents.

The girl disclosed the alleged sexual abuse to a relative later that day and went to a local hospital.

The relative told police when McDowell was confronted about the alleged rape, he replied, "What now, I ain't did (expletive)," before leaving the house, records state.