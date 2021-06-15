 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man accused of raping autistic teen pleads guilty to reduced charge
alert urgent

Man accused of raping autistic teen pleads guilty to reduced charge

Courts
Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — A Merrillville man accused of raping an autistic teen girl in 2015 pleaded guilty Friday to a reduced charge and was placed on two years of probation.

Dennis L. Sikorski, 54, was charged in January 2016 with two counts of rape, a level 3 felony.

He admitted Friday to battery with moderate bodily injury, a level 6 felony.

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

In exchange for his plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to drop the rape charges.

The girl told police she was raped by Sikorski on Sept. 6, 2015, at his home in Merrillville and that he knows she is autistic, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

When Sikorski overheard the girl telling her mother by phone what happened, he slapped the teen so hard it caused her to drop the phone, records state.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas accepted Sikorski's plea agreement and sentenced him to two years in jail, suspended in favor of probation.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 15

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts