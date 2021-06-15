Man accused of raping autistic teen pleads guilty to reduced charge

CROWN POINT — A Merrillville man accused of raping an autistic teen girl in 2015 pleaded guilty Friday to a reduced charge and was placed on two years of probation.
Dennis L. Sikorski, 54, was charged in January 2016 with two counts of rape, a level 3 felony.
He admitted Friday to battery with moderate bodily injury, a level 6 felony.
In exchange for his plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to drop the rape charges.
The girl told police she was raped by Sikorski on Sept. 6, 2015, at his home in Merrillville and that he knows she is autistic, according to Lake Criminal Court records.
When Sikorski overheard the girl telling her mother by phone what happened, he slapped the teen so hard it caused her to drop the phone, records state.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas accepted Sikorski's plea agreement and sentenced him to two years in jail, suspended in favor of probation.
