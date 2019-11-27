{{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — An East Chicago man was wanted on charges alleging he sexually abused his girlfriend's daughter after the woman left them alone in a hotel room together.

Karl Jerome Harden, 42, was charged Tuesday with two counts of felony rape, criminal confinement and sexual battery. 

Harden is accused of forcing the girl to engage in oral sex twice while he was alone in a Merrillville hotel room with her Oct. 3.

The girl told police her mother and Harden picked her up at a gas station, told her she could miss school and drove her to the Economy Inn in Merrillville.

She said her mother talked about how Harden was "the king" of the household and she was "the queen," before leaving the room to go to the hotel office, records state.

After the sexual abuse occurred, Harden and the girl's mother left the hotel room and took her along as Harden allegedly attempted to buy drugs and they bought her items at a store.

The girl told police she talked to her mother about what Harden had done. Her mother said she would talk to Harden and warned the girl not to talk to anyone about it, court records allege.

