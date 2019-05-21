CROWN POINT — A Hammond man faces six felony charges alleging he raped his ex-girlfriend May 11 and held her against her will, court records show.
Joshua P. Little, 35, of Hammond, is accused of strangling the woman several times to prevent her from fighting back or escaping.
Police arrested Little after the woman was able to text a friend for help while Little slept, Lake Criminal Court records say.
The woman, who ran out of the house half-clothed to meet police, told investigators she broke up with Little about a week earlier because she met someone else, but was still trying to be friends.
The woman said she went with Little to another friend's home May 11, and they stopped at his home so she could use the bathroom, according to court records.
When the woman went into Little's room to tell him she was ready to go to her home, he allegedly threw her on a bed and raped her.
Little faces two counts of rape, one count of criminal confinement, two counts of domestic battery, one count of strangulation and a misdemeanor count of battery by bodily waste.
A magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Little's behalf during an initial appearance Wednesday. He is being held on a bond of $90,000 surety or $9,000 cash.
His formal appearance before Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez is set for Thursday.
