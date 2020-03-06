You are the owner of this article.
Man accused of raping, injuring woman a year ago
Man accused of raping, injuring woman a year ago

David Petersen

David Petersen

 Provided

VALPARAISO — A 36-year-old Griffith man is accused of injuring a woman during a rape that occurred nearly a year ago, according to police.

David Petersen, who was taken into custody Thursday morning at the Porter County Jail, is charged with felony counts of rape and sexual battery, according to court documents.

The purported victim said she was sleeping March 25, 2019 at her South Haven home when she was awoken by Petersen forcing himself on her sexually, police said. Petersen was pinning her arm down and pushing her head into a pillow, the woman claimed.

She reportedly told police she screamed out in pain due to the "extreme discomfort" from the attack, but Petersen did not immediately stop, according to charging information.

The woman went to the hospital a couple days after the alleged attack to be treated for injuries, police said. While records show she reported the sexual attack, she declined a forensic sexual assault exam at the time and declined to pursue charges with police.

She showed up June 8 at the Porter County Sheriff's Department and reported the alleged incident, police said.

The woman provided police with a 45-minute recorded conversation from two days following the incident where she and Petersen discuss the alleged attack, according to charging information. Petersen reportedly told the woman his mother knows everything.

"She knows that I assaulted you on Monday night (March 25, 2019) in a horrible way ... that I regret it every hour of every day ... that you didn't deserve it," according to police.

The case has been assigned to Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer.

