Man accused of raping, injuring woman a year ago

VALPARAISO — A 36-year-old Griffith man is accused of injuring a woman during a rape that occurred nearly a year ago, according to police.

David Petersen, who was taken into custody Thursday morning at the Porter County Jail, is charged with felony counts of rape and sexual battery, according to court documents.

The purported victim said she was sleeping March 25, 2019 at her South Haven home when she was awoken by Petersen forcing himself on her sexually, police said. Petersen was pinning her arm down and pushing her head into a pillow, the woman claimed.

She reportedly told police she screamed out in pain due to the "extreme discomfort" from the attack, but Petersen did not immediately stop, according to charging information.

The woman went to the hospital a couple days after the alleged attack to be treated for injuries, police said. While records show she reported the sexual attack, she declined a forensic sexual assault exam at the time and declined to pursue charges with police.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She showed up June 8 at the Porter County Sheriff's Department and reported the alleged incident, police said.