Man accused of raping juvenile babysitter, who then walked to hospital, police say
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — A 22-year-old Westville man is behind bars and faces rape charges more than six months after a female juvenile walked to the nearby Porter Regional Hospital and reported she had been sexually assaulted by him, according to a Porter County police report.

David Stover was taken into custody Thursday afternoon at the Porter County Jail on two felony counts of rape and one felony count of criminal confinement, according to jail records.

The incident in question occurred around 2 p.m. March 20 at a Liberty Township home near the hospital, the incident report reads.

The juvenile said she was at the home babysitting two young children when she fell asleep and then was awoke by Stover holding her wrist, according to county police. After making sure the bedroom door was closed, Stover is accused of forcing himself on her sexually.

"She attempted to push him off of her but David was too big to push off," the report says. "She had scratched his arms to get him to stop, but he did not stop."

The juvenile said she locked herself in the bathroom following the attack and then walked to the hospital.

"She also stated David sent her a Snap Chat asking if she was all right," police said.

Stover was supposed to leave the juvenile at the home to go to work, but did not leave, police said. He reportedly denied the accusation of the assault when questioned by a relative and accused the juvenile of falsifying the claim.

The relative of Stover said he had fresh scratch marks on his arms that he blamed on the children, but that explanation did not seem plausible, police said.

An initial hearing on the charges is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.

