Man accused of raping teen girl posts $6K cash bond

CROWN POINT — An Illinois man posted a $6,000 cash bond last week after he was extradited to Lake County to face charges he raped a 16-year-old girl after arranging online to meet her in Hobart.

Connor N. Smith, 31, of Orland Park, has not yet entered pleas to charges of rape, sexual battery and two counts of criminal confinement, Lake Criminal Court records show.

The girl told Hobart police she met a person known as "Champ" on the Omegle app, which is marketed as a way to "talk to strangers."

She said she began communicating with "Champ" through Snapchat, and she gave him the address to her relatives' home in Hobart, according to court documents.

The girl told investigators she snuck out of the house but had a bad feeling immediately after getting into Smith's truck, records state.

Smith is accused of forcing the girl to perform a sex act on him after picking her up July 16 in Hobart and taking her to a hotel.

The girl told police Smith sexually assaulted her inside a hotel room, urinated on her and forced her to drink his urine by holding her nose, court records state.