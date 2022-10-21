Man accused of repeatedly molesting girl he was babysitting

CROWN POINT — A Hammond man posted bond Friday on charges he repeatedly molested a girl when she was between the ages of 8 and 10.

Antonio D. Burton, 33, was arrested Tuesday on two felony counts of child molesting.

A Lake Criminal Court magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Burton's behalf during an initial appearance Wednesday. The magistrate granted Burton's request to appoint a public defender.

On Thursday, Judge Salvador Vasquez set Burton's bail at $50,000 surety or $5,000 cash. Records show Burton posted bond Friday.

The girl told police that Burton, who babysat while her parent was at work, often played hide-and-seek with the children in her Hammond home but found only her, court records state.

After finding her, would take her to a room and molest her, documents allege.

The girl told police she also often woke up to Burton molesting her.

The girl alleged the sexual abuse occurred in 2015 and 2016. She did not talk to police until 2021, after her relative ended a relationship with Burton, records state.