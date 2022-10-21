 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Man accused of repeatedly molesting girl he was babysitting

  • 0

CROWN POINT — A Hammond man posted bond Friday on charges he repeatedly molested a girl when she was between the ages of 8 and 10.

Antonio D. Burton, 33, was arrested Tuesday on two felony counts of child molesting.

A Lake Criminal Court magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Burton's behalf during an initial appearance Wednesday. The magistrate granted Burton's request to appoint a public defender.

Riding Shotgun/DNR Conservation Officer Tyler Brock

On Thursday, Judge Salvador Vasquez set Burton's bail at $50,000 surety or $5,000 cash. Records show Burton posted bond Friday.

The girl told police that Burton, who babysat while her parent was at work, often played hide-and-seek with the children in her Hammond home but found only her, court records state.

After finding her, would take her to a room and molest her, documents allege.

People are also reading…

The girl told police she also often woke up to Burton molesting her.

The girl alleged the sexual abuse occurred in 2015 and 2016. She did not talk to police until 2021, after her relative ended a relationship with Burton, records state.

Antonio D. Burton

Antonio D. Burton

 Provided
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

#EndSars: Nigeria police use tear gas on anniversary of fatal protest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts