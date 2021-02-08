 Skip to main content
Man accused of sharing child porn on social media site
Man accused of sharing child porn on social media site

Dwayne J. Cullum

Dwayne J. Cullum

 Provided

CROWN POINT — A registered sex offender currently living in Gary was wanted Monday on allegations he shared child pornography from his Facebook account in 2019, court records show.

Dwayne J. Cullum, 48, came to the attention of Indiana State Police in October 2019 after Facebook alerted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that one of its users had received or distributed child pornography through his account, court records state.

State police received nine files, which showed sexual abuse of a 6- to 8-year-old boy by an adult man, Lake Criminal Court records show.

Police executed a search warrant for the Facebook account in January 2020 and confirmed Cullum's identity, records state.

Cullum allegedly sent the child pornography to another user via private message, records state.

Cullum is registered as a sex offender with the Lake County Sheriff's Department, court records state.

