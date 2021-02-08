Man accused of sharing child porn on social media site

Dwayne J. Cullum
Provided
CROWN POINT — A registered sex offender currently living in Gary was wanted Monday on allegations he shared child pornography from his Facebook account in 2019, court records show.
Dwayne J. Cullum, 48, came to the attention of Indiana State Police in October 2019 after Facebook alerted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that one of its users had received or distributed child pornography through his account, court records state.
State police received nine files, which showed sexual abuse of a 6- to 8-year-old boy by an adult man, Lake Criminal Court records show.
Police executed a search warrant for the Facebook account in January 2020 and confirmed Cullum's identity, records state.
Cullum allegedly sent the child pornography to another user via private message, records state.
Cullum is registered as a sex offender with the Lake County Sheriff's Department, court records state.
Gallery: Registered sex offenders in Gary
Airan Boone
Age: 29
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-3 - Child Molesting
Level: Offender Against Children
Date convicted: 4/3/14
Lifetime Registration: No
Alan Borom Jr.
Age: 49
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-9 Sexual misconduct with a minor
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 9/13/01
Lifetime Registration: No
Andrew Christmas
Age: 41
Sex: Male
Offense: N/A Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: N/A
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Anthony Brown
Age: 46
Sex: Male
Offense: 163.425 - Sex abuse in the 2nd degree
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 12/7/09
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Anthony Campos
Age: 59
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-3 - Child Molesting
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 8/24/00
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Anthony Cilek
Age: 45
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-3 - Child Molesting
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 10/18/99
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Anthony Garcia Sr.
Age: 58
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-3 - Child Molesting
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 3/17/11
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Anthony Hardy-Williford
Age: 44
Sex: Male
Offense: 720 ILCS 5/11-1.60 - Agg. Crim Sex. Abuse/Victim <13
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 9/28/99
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Antwain Bailey
Age: 41
Sex: Male
Offense:
720 ILCS 5/11-1.30 - Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 5/6/05
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Bartholomew Eubanks
Age: 64
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-8 - Sexual battery
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 10/23/18
Lifetime Registration: No
Benjamin Daniels
Age: 40
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-4(C) - Possession of Child Pornography
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 02/26/2020
Lifetime Registration: No
Benjamin Debold
Age: 40
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-3 - Child Molesting
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 5/29/09
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Brian Giovingo
Age: 46
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-3 - Child Molesting
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 1/11/12
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Caleb Boyd
Age: 24
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-9 - Sexual misconduct with a minor
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 4/20/17
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Carlos Dickerson Sr.
Age: 53
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-1 - Rape
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 6/28/00
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Charles Carter Jr.
Age: 35
Sex: Male
Offense: 13-1410 - Molestation of child (attempted)
Level: Offender Against Children
Date convicted: 8/13/05
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Christopher Anthony
Age: 49
Sex: Male
Offense:
12-15(A)(1) - CRIM SEXUAL ABUSE/FORCE
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 3/7/13
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Christopher Hernandez
Age: 47
Sex: Male
Offense:
35-42-3-3 - CRIMINAL CONFINEMENT, IF THE VICTIM IS LESS THAN EIGHTEEN (18) YEARS OF AGE
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 7/25/05
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Ciprian Espinosa Jr.
Age: 52
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-3 - Child Molesting
Level: Offender Against Children
Date convicted: 1/6/10
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Clyde Delapaz Jr.
Age: 31
Sex: Male
Offense:
35-42-1-3 - Voluntary manslaughter
Level: Violent Offender
Date convicted: 3/25/11
Lifetime Registration: No
Dale Durham
Age: 57
Sex: Male
Offense:
36010001 - 21.11(a)(1) PC - Indecency w/Child Contact
Level: Offender Against Children
Date convicted: 8/17/12
Lifetime Registration: No
Darayle Craig Jr.
Age: 39
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-8 - Sexual Battery
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 1/20/15
Lifetime Registration: No
Darrell Eller
Age: 57
Sex: Male
Offense:
35-42-4-9 - SEXUAL MISCONDUCT WITH A MINOR
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 5/20/09
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Darren Fillmore
Age: 55
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-3 - Child Molesting
Level: Offender Against Children
Date convicted: 1/16/87
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Darryl Henderson
Age: 56
Sex: Male
Offense:
720 ILCS 5/11-1.30 - Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 2/23/96
Lifetime Registration: No
David Earner
Age: 49
Sex: Male
Offense:
720 ILCS 5/11-1.50 - Criminal sexual abuse
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 9/11/12
Lifetime Registration: Yes
David Hellman
Age: 51
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-3 - Child Molesting
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 05/26/06
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Demetrius Harris
Age: 40
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-8- Sexual Battery
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 9/24/14
Lifetime Registration: No
Derek Bailey
Age: 50
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-3 - Child Molesting
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 6/4/02
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Dwayne Cullum
Age: 48
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-3 - Child Molesting
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 9/30/97
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Edward Drlich
Age: 66
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-3 - Child Molesting
Level: Offender Against Children
Date convicted: 2/2/99
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Erich Boone
Age: 44
Sex: Male
Offense:
720 ILCS 5/11-1.30 - Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 6/29/01
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Ernest Comeslast
Age: 63
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-3 - Child Molesting
Level: Offender Against Children
Date convicted: 2/22/12
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Ernesto Arce
Age: 54
Sex: Male
Offense: N/A
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 12/10/03
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Fredrick Guydon
Age: 59
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-8 - Sexual Battery
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 6/6/02
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Gerald Burkhardt
Age: 58
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-3 - Child Molesting
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 10/30/08
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Gregory Gillard
Age: 61
Sex: Male
Offense: 609.344 - Criminal Sexual Conduct 3rd Degree
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 5/25/95
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Gustavo Burgos
Age: 33
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-3 - Child Molesting
Level: Offender Against Children
Date convicted: 7/15/14
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Harold Calderon
Age: 35
Sex: Male
Offense: N/A
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: N/A
Lifetime Registration: No
Heather Gerenda
Age: 34
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-6 - Child solicitation
Level: Offender Against Children
Date convicted: 8/10/11
Lifetime Registration: No
Isaac Cotton III
Age: 61
Sex: Male Offense: N/A
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 3/13/91
Lifetime Registration: Yes
James Ballard
Age: 56
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-3 Child Molesting
Level: Offender Against Children
Date convicted: 6/30/98
Lifetime Registration: Yes
James Cason
Age: 51
Sex: Male
Offense:
12-14(A)(1) - AGGRAVATED CRIM SEXUAL ASSAULT/WEAPON
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 08/21/91
Lifetime Registration: Yes
James Harris
Age: 50
Sex: Male
Offense: 9
-1(A)(1) - MURDER/INTENT TO KILL/INJURE
Level: Violent Offender
Date convicted: 11/18/99
Lifetime Registration: No
Jamie Campbell
Age: 40
Sex: Female
Offense:
18.2-370 - Taking Indecent Liberties with Minor Sexual Motivation
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 5/30/03
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Jeffery Anderson
Age: 42
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-8 Sexual Battery
Level: Sex Offender Offender
Date convicted: 6/6/05
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Jeffrey Arwood
Age: 60
Sex: Male
Offense:
39-13-504 - AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY Sexual Motivation
Level: Offender Against Children
Date convicted: 6/22/89
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Jeffrey Hmurovic
Age: 64
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-46-1-3 - Incest
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 11/16/16
Lifetime Registration: No
Jermaie Dodson
Age: 38
Sex: Male
Offense: 566.06 - SODOMY
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 2/15/05
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Jeronimo Herrod
Age: 31
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-9 Sexual Misconduct with a Minor
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 7/14/11
Lifetime Registration: No
Jimmy Conley
Age: 62
Sex: Male
Offense:
12-14(A)(1) - AGGRAVATED CRIM SEXUAL ASSAULT/WEAPON
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 02/7/97
Lifetime Registration: Yes
John Guel
Age: Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-3 - Child Molesting
Level: Offender Against Children
Date convicted: 2/22/10
Lifetime Registration: Yes
John Hightower
Age: 50
Sex: Male
Offense:
12-14(A)(1) - AGGRAVATED CRIM SEXUAL ASSAULT/WEAPON Sexual Motivation
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 10/29/90
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Johnny Bates
Age: 52
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-1 - Rape
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 6/14/12
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Joseph Giarraputo
Age: 40
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-2 - Criminal Deviate Conduct
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 5/3/12
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Joshua Alston
Age: 32
Sex: Male
Offense: 12-14(B)(1) - AGGRAVATED CRIM SEXUAL ASSAULT/VICTIM <13 Sexual Motivation
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 8/19/05
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Jovan Hopkins
Age: 37
Sex: Male
Offense:
35-42-1-3 - Voluntary manslaughter
Level: Violent Offender
Date convicted: 5/13/11
Lifetime Registration: No
Keith Baker
Age: 45
Sex: Male
Offense:
11-1.60(d) - AGG CRIM SX AB/VIC 13-16/AC>5 YR OLDER
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 3/309
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Kelvin Harmon
Age: 37
Sex: Male
Offense:
12-16(C)(1)(II) - AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL SEXUAL ABUSE
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted:
03/13/2006
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Kenneth Galvin
Age: 43
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-9 - Sexual misconduct with a minor
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 02/29/08
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Kenneth Harper
Age: 57
Sex: Male
Offense:
2907.02 - Rape Sexual Motivation
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 12/1/99
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Kervin Dixon
Age: 48
Sex: Male
Offense: 566.067 - CHILD MOLESTATION FIRST DEGREE
Level: Offender Against Children
Date convicted: 12/13/10
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Kevin Green
Age: 36
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-3 - Child Molesting
Level: Sexually Violent Predator Date
convicted: 4/25/17
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Larry Doss
Age: 24
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-8 Sexualy Battery
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 9/21/17
Lifetime Registration: No
Lee Ewing
Age: 40
Sex: Male
Offense:
750.520D1A - CRIMINAL SEXUAL CONDUCT - THIRD DEGREE (Person Thirteen Through Fifteen) Sexual Motivation
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 11/25/02
Lifetime Registration: No
Leon Blissett
Age: 47
Sex: Male
Offense:
750.520D - CRIMINAL SEXUAL CONDUCT - THIRD DEGREE
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 4/14/93
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Lieukennye Edmonds II
Age: 52
Sex: Male
Offense:
12-13 (a)(1) - CRIMINAL SEXUAL ASSAULT/FORCE
Level:
Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 1/3/95
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Lorenzo Bonds
Age: 55
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-3 - Child Molesting
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 8/9/05
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Mandell Anderson
Age: 38
Sex: Male
Offense:
12-16 (c)(1)(I) - AGG CRIM SEXUAL ABUSE/VIC<13/ACCUSED>16 Sexual Motivation
Level: Offender Against Children
Date convicted: 12/13/00
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Marcus Flemming
Age: 38
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-3 - Child Molesting
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 10/20/06
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Mark Hunt
Age: 60
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-8 - Sexual Battery
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 5/22/14
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Matthew Guyton
Age: 37
Sex: Male
Offense:
940.225(1) - First Degree Sexual Assault** Sexual Motivation
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 02/15/01
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Michael Davis
Age: 63
Sex: Male
Offense:
566.030-990Y19001102.0 - RAPE WITH WEAPON
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 12/10/87
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Michael Delgado
Age: 37
Sex: Male
Offense: 7/29/02 - Child Molesting
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 7/29/02
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Michael Easterling
Age: 40
Sex: Male
Offense:
720 ILCS 5/12-14(a) (1) - Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 11/8/05
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Montrelle Dubose
Age: 52
Sex: Male
Offense:
750.520B - CRIMINAL SEXUAL CONDUCT - FIRST DEGREE (attempted)
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 5/5/05
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Nicholas Bennett
Age:24
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-3 - Child Molesting
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 1/9/19
Lifetime Registration: No
Philip Davis Jr.
Age: 37
Sex: Male
Offense:
940.225(3) - Third Degree Sexual Assault
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 2/13/04
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Phillip Davis
Age: 30
Sex: Male
Offense: 14-202.1 - Taking Indecent Liberties With A Minor
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 4/30/2013
Lifetime Registration: No
Richard Andes
Age: 42
Sex: Male
Offense:
12-16 (D) - AGG CRM SEX ABUSE/VIC 13-16/ACCD 5+OLDER
Level: Awaiting Classification
Date convicted: 6/20/09
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Robert Anderson
Age: 60
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-3 - Child Molesting
Level: Offender Against Children
Date convicted: 5/21/08
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Robert Gonzalez
Age: 61
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-8- Sexual battery
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 1/10/03
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Rufus Balentine
Age: 62
Sex: Male
Offense:
11-1.60(a)(2) - AGG CRIM SEX ABUSE/BODILY HARM
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 8/12/09
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Samuel Barnes
Age: 36
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-3 - Child Molesting
Level: Offender Against Children
Date convicted: 3/31/10
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Stacey Andrews
Age: 53
Sex: Male
Offense: 288(a) - LEWD OR LASCIVIOUS ACTS WITH CHILD UNDER 14 YEARS Sexual Motivation
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 3/7/13
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Stafford Henderson
Age: 63
Sex: Male
Offense: N/A
Level: Offender Against Children
Date convicted: 4/28/89
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Steven Camp
Age: 36
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-8 - Sexual Battery
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 5/11/15
Lifetime Registration: No
Steven Curry Sr.
Age: 59
Sex: Male
Offense:
18-3-402(1)(a) - Attempt- Sex Assault - Overcome Victim's Will
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 7/20/04
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Steven Giddens
Age: 42
Sex: Male
Offense: 1
2-14.1(A)(1) - PREDATORY CRIMINAL SEXUAL ASSAULT
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 5/8/98
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Thomas Harris
Age: 33
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-3 - Child Molesting
Level: Offender Against Children
Date convicted: 8/1/07
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Tolin Brown
Age: 54
Sex: Male
Offense: N/A
Level: Offender Against Children
Date convicted: 9/25/95
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Tony Carter
Age: 56
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-3 - Child Molesting
Level: Offender Against Children
Date convicted: 10/26/98
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Travis Gill
Age: 47
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-8 - Sexual battery
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 8/11/10
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Trent Buffington
Age: 56
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-3 - Child Molesting
Level: Offender Against Children
Date convicted: 9/29/05
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Tyran Borom
Age: 30
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-39 - Sexual misconduct with a minor
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 12/02/09
Lifetime Registration: No
Ulyssess Green
Age: 45
Sex: Male
Offense:
12-14(B)(2)(II) - AGGRAVATED CRIM SEXUAL ASSAULT/ VICTIM 9-13 Sexual Motivation
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 4/3/92
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Vernon Hubbard Jr.
Age: 52
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-8 - Sexual Battery
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 8/8/05
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Vicky Britzke-McCray
Age: 54
Sex: Female
Offense: 16-6-4- Child Molesting
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 3/17/94
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Vincent Diaz Jr.
Age: 53
Sex: Male
Offense:
12-14.1(A)(1) - PREDATORY CRIMINAL SEXUAL ASSAULT Sexual Motivation
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 6/5/97
Lifetime Registration: Yes
William Bryant
Age: 80
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-3 - Child Molesting
Level: Offender Against Children
Date convicted: 1/26/05
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Willie Cohn
Age: 47
Sex: Male
Offense:
9-1(A)(1) - MURDER/INTENT TO KILL/INJURE
Level: Violent Offender
Date convicted: 6/14/17
Lifetime Registration: No
Willie Gordon Jr.
Age: 85
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-3 - Child Molesting
Level: Offender Against Children
Date convicted: 08/09/97
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Zacaria DIaz
Age: 37
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-9 - Sexual Misconduct with a minor
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 5/29/09
Lifetime Registration: Yes
