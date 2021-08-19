Man accused of shooting at father of girlfriend’s child charged with attempted murder

CROWN POINT — A Gary resident who allegedly shot at a man who previously fathered a child with the accused shooter’s girlfriend has been charged with attempted murder in Lake Criminal Court.

Noah Kenyage Jackson, 23, is accused of firing multiple rounds at another vehicle as they both drove down Central Avenue in Lake Station at around 12:45 a.m. on May 23. No one was injured in the shooting but charging documents indicate three bullets struck the vehicle in such a way that it appears Jackson “was aiming at the driver.”

The driver of the second vehicle is identified as a man who shares a child with Jackson’s girlfriend, and that pair was at a birthday party for their child shortly before the shooting occurred.

Court documents allege that after the party, Jackson and his girlfriend had an argument, and that the woman’s co-parent said he was aware that Jackson “has a problem with him.”

More than two weeks after the alleged shooting, on June 12, a Hobart police officer pulled over a black BMW and ordered the driver out of the car near Ridge Road and Martin Luther King Drive in Gary. The driver, identified as Jackson in court documents, refused to get out of the car after being stopped and sped away, leading police onto southbound Interstate 65.