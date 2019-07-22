CROWN POINT — Charges filed Saturday allege a man shot at two Gary police officers June 12 on a downtown street busy with passing cars and pedestrians.
Kenneth P. Dillon, 53, of Gary, fired four or five shots from a revolver as he ran from the officers and was arrested a short distance away by other officers, according to police and court records.
The officers showed restraint and did not return fire because of the number of people in the area at the time, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
"They were both surprised," Hamady said. "They never fired their weapons at him."
Dillon was in custody Monday at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago, online court records showed.
Gary Officer Tamila Hall and Cpl. Jamel Martin responded about 11 a.m. June 12 to the 900 block of Broadway for a report of a homeless man with a gun, according to Hamady and court records.
The man — described as wearing blue jeans, a dirty black coat, a tan scarf and a black hat — was asking for help, records say.
The officers arrived and located Dillon, who matched the description and was sitting on the ground leaning on a building in the 1000 block of Broadway.
Dillon mumbled something, police said. The officers drew their firearms and yelled for him to show his hands, which were covered by "big sleeves of his coat."
Dillon took off across the street, and the officers attempted to stop traffic on Broadway as they continued to order Dillon to stop, records say. Dillon allegedly emptied a revolver at the officers before running toward the train tracks at 11th Avenue.
The officers took cover behind a concrete wall, and other officers arrived and continued to follow Dillon, police said.
Dillon eventually complied with the third officer's orders to show his hands and drop to the ground. Police found a .38-caliber revolver in Dillon's coat pocket, records say.
Police retraced Dillon's path and found he had dropped a backpack, which contained a machete, Hamady said.
Dillon told police during an interview the following day that he shot at police because he thought the officers shot at him. Hamady said the officers' guns were checked, and they did not fire any shots.
No one was wounded by the gunfire, records show.
Dillon was charged with two felony counts of attempted murder, two counts of attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon and two counts of criminal recklessness. He must face extradition proceedings in Illinois before he can be brought before a Lake Criminal Court judge.
He also might face prosecution by federal authorities. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives helped investigate the case and planned to present the case to the U.S. attorney's office, police said.
Dillon had not been charged in U.S. District Court in Hammond as of Monday, records showed.