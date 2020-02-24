Man accused of shooting fiancee during argument, records show

GARY — A Gary man is facing felony battery charges for allegedly shooting his fiancee in the leg during an argument Friday at a residence in the 4800 block of Monroe Street.

Larry Easter, 51, had his first court appearance Monday. He has been charged with aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and domestic battery, according to Lake Superior Court records.

Gary officers were dispatched about 3:15 p.m. Friday to the residence for a report of a gunshot wound victim, and upon officers' arrival, secured Easter's weapon as evidence, records state.

A female witness told police Easter and his fiancee were arguing that afternoon, during which Easter allegedly slapped her across the face twice, causing the fiancee to fall to the ground, records state.

The fiancee "became angry" and went into the kitchen to grab a knife, as Easter allegedly went into the closet to grab his gun, the witness told police.

The victim was standing in the door between the kitchen and the bedroom with the knife when Easter allegedly fired one round, striking her in the leg, and causing her to fall down on top of the knife, according to court records.