Man accused of shooting fiancee during argument, records show

GARY — A Gary man is facing felony battery charges for allegedly shooting his fiancee in the leg during an argument Friday at a residence in the 4800 block of Monroe Street.
Larry Easter, 51, had his first court appearance Monday. He has been charged with aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and domestic battery, according to Lake Superior Court records.
Gary officers were dispatched about 3:15 p.m. Friday to the residence for a report of a gunshot wound victim, and upon officers' arrival, secured Easter's weapon as evidence, records state.
A female witness told police Easter and his fiancee were arguing that afternoon, during which Easter allegedly slapped her across the face twice, causing the fiancee to fall to the ground, records state.
The fiancee "became angry" and went into the kitchen to grab a knife, as Easter allegedly went into the closet to grab his gun, the witness told police.
The victim was standing in the door between the kitchen and the bedroom with the knife when Easter allegedly fired one round, striking her in the leg, and causing her to fall down on top of the knife, according to court records.
Officers on scene observed blood in the kitchen, and blood drops and a single cartridge case on the carpet in the doorway, records show.
The victim was taken in critical condition from Northlake Methodist Campus in Gary and airlifted to the University of Chicago hospital for further treatment due to her injuries.
A juvenile witness told police he heard a "chick chick" sound — like a gun being cocked — and then "BOW" and saw smoke coming out of Easter's gun, the report states.
Easter allegedly told police his fiancee had been away from the house for nearly 24 hours and smelled like alcohol when she came home that day, records state. While loudly arguing, he said he told his finance to leave, to which she grabbed a knife and he grabbed his gun, records state.
Easter allegedly said he called 911 and talked to dispatch until Gary police and medics arrived.
The bullet entered the victim's left thigh area, damaged the main femoral vein and superficial femoral artery. She will require multiple surgeries before being released from the hospital's care, court records state.
Easter's bail is set at $60,000. His next court appearance is set for 8:30 a.m. March 2.