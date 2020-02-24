Man accused of shooting fiancee's friend during argument, records show

GARY — A Gary man is facing felony battery charges for allegedly shooting his fiancee’s friend in the leg during an argument Friday at a residence in the 4800 block of Monroe Street.
Larry Easter, 51, had his first court appearance Monday. He has been charged with aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and domestic battery, according to Lake Superior Court records.
Gary officers were dispatched about 3:15 p.m. Friday to the residence for a report of a gunshot wound victim, and upon officers' arrival, secured Easter's weapon as evidence, records state.
A female witness told police Easter and his fiancee were arguing that afternoon, during which Easter allegedly slapped his fiancé across the face twice, causing her to fall to the ground, records state.
The fiancee’s friend "became angry" and went into the kitchen to grab a knife, as Easter allegedly went into the closet to grab his gun, the witness told police.
The victim was standing in the door between the kitchen and the bedroom with the knife when Easter allegedly fired one round, striking her in the leg, and causing her to fall down on top of the knife, according to court records.
Officers on scene observed blood in the kitchen, and blood drops and a single cartridge case on the carpet in the doorway, records show.
The victim was taken in critical condition from Northlake Methodist Campus in Gary and airlifted to the University of Chicago hospital for further treatment due to her injuries.
A juvenile witness told police he heard a "chick chick" sound — like a gun being cocked — and then "BOW" and saw smoke coming out of Easter's gun, the report states.
Easter allegedly told police his fiancé had been away from the house for nearly 24 hours and the two women smelled like alcohol when they came home that day, records state. While loudly arguing, he said he told his finance’s friend to leave, to which she grabbed a knife and he grabbed his gun, records state.
Easter allegedly said he called 911 and talked to dispatch until Gary police and medics arrived.
The bullet entered the victim's left thigh area, damaged the main femoral vein and superficial femoral artery. She will require multiple surgeries before being released from the hospital's care, court records state.
Easter's bail is set at $60,000. His next court appearance is set for 8:30 a.m. March 2.
James Anthony Richards
Christopher Abraham Moore.
Edward Lee Jackson
James Joseph Koney
Jesse Orozco
Jessica Lynn Johnson
Julio Aca Coyotl
Mitchell Joseph Pietrzak
Richard Lee Moss
Devanta Lamont Wilson
Jamie Marie Ryberg
Jeffrey Scott Riley
Jillian Sue Olson
Stephen Lawrence Moniuszko
David Mollo
Jesse Vicente Mendoza
Travis Durand Lyon
Richard Patrick Lucas
Tod Allen Kennedy
Joseph M. Hill
Joel Benjamin Hill
Francisco Javier Hernandez
Ramon Ariel Haslett
Byron Joel Harris
Albert Gonzalez
Andre Lynell Thigpen
Barry Eugene Slack
Blas Robles Jr.
Brock Lee Dawson
Cailynn Marie Smith
Christopher Antonio Johnson
David Timothy Roper
Deangelo Montrelle Crawford
Delores Mae Clancy
Derrick Leon Vaulx Jr.
Fernando Porras Jr.
Gregory Lyle Grubbe
Jaime Baca Jr.
Jenetta Lashawn Merriweather
Joshua Michael Rodriguez
Korey Marcel Joyner
Marwan Ibrahim Matari
Michael Christopher Scott
Robert Earl Carprue
Shanae Ariel McGee
Terrell James Horton
Tremaine Alonte Conley.jpg
Trenton Wayne Taylor.jpg
Tyrone Thaddeus Brown
William Hoaward Peschke
Charles Anthony Goforth
Daniel Alan Dubowski
Dollie Alice Tecaxco
Ian Mcleod Himes
John Davis Vann
Joseph Ray Pokropinski
Kendan Luke French
Markis J. Ballard
Michael David Cox
Tremaine Alonte Conley
Trenton Wayne Taylor
Angelos Anthony Lujano
Derrica Tamay McCarroll
Dillan Edward Wilson
Eric Nolan Duncan Jr.
Irene Yolanda Botello
Jesus Arnold Richert Acosta
Joseph Allen Hudson
Justin Andrew Velez
Kelly Marie Dwyer
Lillian Ann Bolda
Mark Elliot Evans
Miriam Rosa
Phillip Jeremiah Reid
Robert Martin Peterson
Sadee Lee Brown
Shaquille Marr
Sothan Derome Pickett
Terrell Kuba Brown
Terrence Donte Johnson
Travie Anthony Mitchell Jr
A female witness told police Easter and his fiancee were arguing that afternoon, during which Easter allegedly slapped his fiancée across the face twice, causing her to fall to the ground, records state.
The fiancee’s friend "became angry" and went into the kitchen to grab a knife, as Easter allegedly went into the closet to grab his gun, the witness told police.
The victim was standing in the door between the kitchen and the bedroom with the knife when Easter allegedly fired one round, striking her in the leg, and causing her to fall down on top of the knife, according to court records.
Officers on scene observed blood in the kitchen, and blood drops and a single cartridge case on the carpet in the doorway, records show.
The victim was taken in critical condition from Northlake Methodist Campus in Gary and airlifted to the University of Chicago hospital for further treatment due to her injuries.
A juvenile witness told police he heard a "chick chick" sound — like a gun being cocked — and then "BOW" and saw smoke coming out of Easter's gun, the report states.