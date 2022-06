Man accused of shooting into Schererville home, forcing woman to help him hide gun

CROWN POINT — Charges filed Friday allege a Dyer man fired a shotgun into a Schererville man's home late June 20 and forced a woman to drive him to Illinois to hide the gun.

Jordon P. Novorita, 19, had not yet entered pleas to felony counts of attempted murder, kidnapping, criminal recklessness and intimidation.

The Schererville man told police he had two male guests in his home, and one of them got into a heated discussion with a woman on the phone.

The man's guest and the woman argued about her being in the presence of Novorita, and the guest decided to leave "because he did not want to bring any drama" to the victim's home, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

After the man's guest left, the man went upstairs to the kitchen and was looking out a window when he saw someone step out from behind a shed in the yard and heard a loud boom, records state.

The man told police he saw a muzzle flash and dropped to the floor. The bullet traveled through a kitchen wall about 6 1/2 inches from where the victim was standing, records state.

The Schererville man told police the person outside was gone when he looked out his window again.

Witnesses told police Novorita forced a woman to drive him to an area near the victim's home by threatening her with a shotgun, records state.

Novorita allegedly told the woman involved in the phone call with the victim's guest that he was going to the victim's house to fight. That woman told police she saw Novorita get out of a van near the victim's house and heard a shot.

Novorita then forced the female van driver to take him to Peotone, Illinois, where he hid the shotgun in a friend's garage, records state.

Schererville police recovered a silver and wood single-barrel 20-gauge shotgun from the Peotone garage, documents state.

Officers also recovered a bullet or slug fragment from the victim's kitchen and a live 20-gauge shotgun shell near the shed where the victim described seeing the shooter.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.