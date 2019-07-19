CALUMET TWP. — A warrant has been issued for a 43-year-old man's arrest after police say he shot a puppy May 25 in front of several witnesses, including a 3-year-old child playing in the area.
Kenneth C. Jennings, of Gary, is accused of grabbing the German shepherd mix by the scruff of its neck after the dog attempted to greet a group of people standing near Jennings' Calumet Township home in the 3900 block of West 47th Avenue.
Police said he then carried the puppy back to his yard, pressed a gun to its head and fired the weapon, killing it.
Now Jennings faces charges of torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal and criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon for "discharging a weapon near witnesses who were standing nearby when the puppy was killed." Both are level 6 felonies.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Olivia is the morning cops/breaking news reporter at The Times. She spends her time monitoring traffic and weather reports, scanning crime logs and reading court documents. The Idaho native and University of Idaho grad has been with The Times since 2019.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.