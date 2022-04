Man accused of shooting teen girl two years ago arrested on new charges

CROWN POINT — A Gary man previously charged with shooting a 13-year-old girl in the back because she refused to have sex with him was bitten by a K-9 this week after he led police on a chase in a stolen pickup truck, court records show.

Shamar Walker, 20, was free on a $5,000 cash bond in his previous attempted murder case Tuesday when a Gary K-9 officer spotted him driving a blue Ford F-150 that had been reported stolen March 27, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

The city's license plate reader system alerted the officer to the pickup truck, police said.

The officer attempted to pull over Walker at 25th Avenue and Taft Street, but he led police on a chase to an area near Pierce Street and 35th Avenue, records state.

After Walker ran from the truck, the K-9 officer tracked him to the 3400 block of Buchanan Street and found him crouched in thick brush, according to court documents.

Walker didn't comply with orders to show his hands and began yelling, so the officer released her K-9. Walker was bitten in the right shoulder and arm area and went to the ground on his stomach, records state.

Walker was checked by medics and taken to the Lake County Jail, police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

He has not yet made an initial appearance on felony charges of auto theft and resisting law enforcement and a misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement.

Lake County prosecutors could file a motion to revoke Walker's bond in the attempted murder case as a result of his arrest Tuesday.

In the previous case, Walker is accused of shooting a 13-year-old girl in the back Jan. 24, 2020, after she refused to have sex with him and called him a "little boy."

Walker has pleaded not guilty in that case to charges of attempted murder and three counts of battery.

A passerby found the girl on the ground unable to move in the area of East 20th Avenue and Mississippi Street and called police.

The girl was paralyzed from the chest down because a bullet lodged in her spine, and doctors told police she likely won't walk again, records state. While being treated at a Chicago hospital, the girl suffered a collapsed lung.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.