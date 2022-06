Man accused of shooting woman last fall wanted on charges of promoting prostitution

CROWN POINT — A man who previously posted bond on allegations he tracked down a woman and shot her last year was wanted Thursday on charges he promoted prostitution and illegally sold alcohol at a Gary gentlemen's club.

Anthony T.C. Kirkland, 37, of Gary, is described in Lake Criminal Court records as the owner of Honey's Gentlemen's Club, 8120 Melton Road.

Indiana State Excise Police officers executed a search warrant at the club March 11 following a series of undercover visits and spoke with several dancers, who were concerned Kirkland would retaliate against them with violence, according to court documents.

During the undercover officers' visits to the club Feb. 5, Feb. 17, Feb. 18, March 4 and March 11, various female dancers offered to perform various sex acts on the officers in exchange for money, records state.

The woman told the officers about the club's "VIP rooms," where "anything goes," documents state.

Kirkland and Maria T. Dorsey, 31, of Gary, who was described in court records as a manager at the club, each were charged Wednesday with felony counts of promoting promoting prostitution and maintaining a common nuisance and misdemeanor counts of unauthorized furnishing of an alcoholic beverage and sale of alcoholic beverage without a permit.

Michael A. Campbell, who represents Kirkland in his 2021 case, said, "Mr. Kirkland has and continues to maintain his innocence, and we look forward to establishing it in court."

When police executed a search warrant at the club March 11, Dorsey locked the front doors and officers used breaching tools to break glass on the front door, court records state.

Officers determined none of the dancers were victims of human trafficking. Police seized a bag containing a rag, gloves and .40-caliber handgun; a magazine for a gun and ammunition; 10 bottles of liquor-based beverages and four bottles of wine-based beverages; condoms; a bag containing a white powdery substance; two blue pills; about $1,600 in cash; a laptop; documents; and one covert camera, records state.

The documents included information about "house fees," which typically are used to encourage dancers to earn extra money by performing sex acts, documents state.

Police also executed a search warrant for phone records, which showed Kirkland directed Dorsey to wear gloves while using a flashlight and gloves to clean up rooms used for private dances, records state.

Kirkland was charged in December with three felony counts of domestic battery in connection with a shooting Nov. 17 in Hobart. He posted a bond of $50,000 surety or $5,000 cash Dec. 7, records showed.

Kirkland is accused of tracking a woman down Nov. 17 and shooting her in the arm.

The woman told police she received a phone call about 3 a.m. from a friend who said a man, whom she knew to be Kirkland, was looking for her, according to court records.

The woman told police that Kirkland, whom she identified as her ex-boyfriend, had been harassing her and her family for a few months and that she decided to leave a Hobart home so other family members would not be harmed.

When the woman opened her garage door, she saw Kirkland sitting in the driver's seat of a car parked on the street, records state.

The woman alleged she and Kirkland each drove away from the area and later had a confrontation, while still driving separate vehicles, in the 5300 block of Liverpool Road. She told police she saw Kirkland point a handgun at her just before a bullet fractured her arm.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.