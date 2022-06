Man accused of skipping out on his molestation trial back behind bars, cops say

LAPORTE — A 51-year-old Lake Station man is back behind bars after allegedly taking off just days before his child molestation trial last month where he had been found guilty in his absence.

David Powers II was located in Tennessee, arrested and was extradited back to the LaPorte County Jail last week, county police said.

Powers was picked up Thursday and now faces a felony count of failure to appear, jail records show. He is being held without bond.

Police issued word they were searching for Powers after he allegedly failed to show up for his jury trial, which began May 9. He had shown up to court just a few days earlier for a pretrial conference, officials had said.

Three day into the trial, without any witnesses or evidence being presented by the defense, the jury returned to find Powers guilty on all four counts of child molesting, records show.

The two most serious counts each carry a potential sentence of 20 to 40 years behind bars, records show.

LaPorte County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Alevizos issued an arrest warrant for Powers at the conclusion of the trial, records show.

The original criminal case against Powers began in February 2020 with an investigation that resulted later that month with his arrest on two Level 1 felony counts of child molesting and two counts of felony child molesting Level 4, police said.

He was released from jail on a cash bond in June 2020.

When Powers failed to show for his trial, the judge opted to continue in his absence.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.