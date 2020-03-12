You are the owner of this article.
Man accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend ordered to work release while awaiting trial
Man accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend ordered to work release while awaiting trial

CROWN POINT — A 55-year-old man accused of repeatedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend because she rejected his advances was ordered Thursday to be placed in a work-release program while awaiting trial.

Gregory L. Grubbe, of Crown Point, is accused of stabbing the woman seven times Feb. 20 inside a home in the 900 block of Ridge Street in Crown Point.

Police found the woman suffering from stab wounds to her legs and applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding until EMS arrived and took her to a local hospital, records state.

Grubbe's attorney, Derrick Julkes, said Grubbe was requesting he be placed at the Lake County Community Corrections program pending trial, or that his bond be reduced.

Grubbe's bond is set at $60,000 surety or $6,000 cash. Julkes said Grubbe could afford to post $10,000 surety or $1,000 cash.

Grubbe signed an order prohibiting him from having any contact with the woman and planned to comply with it, Julkes said.

Grubbe has an alcohol problem, and placement in a work-release program would help him start to address the issue, Julkes said.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Veronica Gonzalez said a $1,000 cash bond in the case was "ridiculous."

Grubbe admitted to police that he stabbed the woman and gave officers the knife, she said. 

He has a previous conviction in a 2002 domestic battery case, she said.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas said if Grubbe has an alcohol problem, he could go to Lake County Community Corrections.

Cappas set Grubbe's next hearing for April 24.

Gregory Lyle Grubbe

