Man accused of stealing from appliance store customers close to accepting plea, attorney says

CROWN POINT — A man accused of stealing more than $80,000 from customers of his now-shuttered St. John appliance store might accept a plea deal as soon as next week, his attorney said Thursday.

Erik W. Schneider, 44, of Lowell, has pleaded not guilty to charges of corrupt business influence and theft, both level 5 felonies.

Defense attorney Joshua Malher told Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez he and the Lake County prosecutor's office worked out a plea agreement, but it will require a significant restitution payment.

The prosecutor's office was still reviewing how to distribute the payment, Malher said.

Schneider is accused of accepting payments from customers of Hometown Appliances but later failing to deliver the merchandise they believed they were buying.

According to court records, Schneider often offered a "special discount" to customers who agreed to pay cash.

From November 2018 to December 2019, he bilked 32 customers out of $85,765, police alleged.