Man accused of stealing mail is charged with theft, fleeing police

ST. JOHN — An East Chicago man is facing a slew of charges after allegedly stealing mail and attempting to evade police on a high-speed chase on U.S. 30 early Sunday.

Curtis Dannel Harmon, 23, faces one felony and one misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement, nine counts of theft and one count of reckless driving, according Lake Superior Court records.

St. John police were first dispatched at 5:20 a.m. Sunday to the area of Industrial Drive and Joliet Street for a report of a person in a tan or champagne-colored Buick stealing mail from mailboxes, according to court records.

An officer began following the Buick after learning from another officer that the vehicle may be connected to a large number of mail thefts in the area, and that the Buick had fled police before, records state.

The officer observed "a large amount of mail" being thrown from the passenger side of the vehicle, where it spread out on the north side of the pavement and grassy area, records state.

The Buick headed north on Wicker Avenue and the driver allegedly began traveling well below the speed limit while "brake checking" the officer, records state.