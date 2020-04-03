Man accused of stealing mail is charged with theft, fleeing police

ST. JOHN — An East Chicago man is facing a slew of charges after allegedly stealing mail and attempting to evade police on a high-speed chase on U.S. 30 early Sunday.
Curtis Dannel Harmon, 23, faces one felony and one misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement, nine counts of theft and one count of reckless driving, according Lake Superior Court records.
St. John police were first dispatched at 5:20 a.m. Sunday to the area of Industrial Drive and Joliet Street for a report of a person in a tan or champagne-colored Buick stealing mail from mailboxes, according to court records.
An officer began following the Buick after learning from another officer that the vehicle may be connected to a large number of mail thefts in the area, and that the Buick had fled police before, records state.
The officer observed "a large amount of mail" being thrown from the passenger side of the vehicle, where it spread out on the north side of the pavement and grassy area, records state.
The Buick headed north on Wicker Avenue and the driver allegedly began traveling well below the speed limit while "brake checking" the officer, records state.
The officer stated in court records he could clearly see the passenger "hunch down and move his head towards the passenger door as if he was attempting to hide from my view."
The officer activated his emergency lights near the 8200 block of Wicker Avenue. After that officer was joined by another squad car, the vehicle sped north on Wicker and then west on U.S. 30, reaching speeds above 80 mph.
Near the 1400 block of U.S. 30, the driver activated the left turn signal, then abruptly changed back into the inside lane to continue straight. Dyer police could be observed up ahead, and the fleeing Buick then turned left onto Castlewood Drive, records state.
Once the Buick reached the 2600 block of Queens Lane, the vehicle came to an abrupt stop and the passenger fled south between two homes. The driver, later identified as Harmon, fled the vehicle shortly after, records state.
After police chased him down, Harmon began yelling at the officer that he "didn't have anything," records state.
Officers had to activate a Taser to take Harmon into custody, records state.
Police say they believe Harmon stole mail from at least eight victims' mailboxes, records allege.
Harmon was booked into the Lake County Jail.
"Although the Region and nation are experiencing trying times amid the COVID-19 virus, St. John police officers remain vigilant, protecting our residents," Roger Patz, St. John public information officer, told The Times earlier this week.
