Man accused of stealing SUV left running, unlocked outside Portage gas station

PORTAGE — A Portage woman told police that after leaving her SUV running and unlocked while going into a local gas station for a drink she returned a few minutes later to find the vehicle missing.

Police said they discovered that 37-year-old Hobart resident Stephen Zemlik took advantage of that opportunity to hop into the vehicle and steal it long enough to drive back toward home.

The vehicle was recovered without damage, but missing from inside were $180 and five prescription Suboxone drug strips, police said.

Zemlik was taken into custody and faces a felony auto theft charge, according to the incident report. He also was wanted on a warrant for failing to appear on an earlier charge of driving with a suspended license, police said.

Police were called shortly after 1 p.m. Monday to the Speedway at 5011 Central Ave. in response to the theft of a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox that has just occurred. The vehicle is valued at $20,000.

