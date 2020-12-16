Man accused of stealing SUV left running, unlocked outside Portage gas station

PORTAGE — A Portage woman told police that after leaving her SUV running and unlocked while going into a local gas station for a drink she returned a few minutes later to find the vehicle missing.
Police said they discovered that 37-year-old Hobart resident Stephen Zemlik took advantage of that opportunity to hop into the vehicle and steal it long enough to drive back toward home.
The vehicle was recovered without damage, but missing from inside were $180 and five prescription Suboxone drug strips, police said.
Zemlik was taken into custody and faces a felony auto theft charge, according to the incident report. He also was wanted on a warrant for failing to appear on an earlier charge of driving with a suspended license, police said.
Police were called shortly after 1 p.m. Monday to the Speedway at 5011 Central Ave. in response to the theft of a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox that has just occurred. The vehicle is valued at $20,000.
The owner said she left the running and unlocked vehicle for just a few minutes to buy a drink inside the business and returned to find it missing, police said.
A Speedway employee said a man had been loitering around the business for about a half-hour asking customers for a ride. Police said they were shown a surveillance video of the theft.
Less than an hour later, Portage police said they were notified the vehicle had been located parked in an abandoned lot in Hobart.
Police said they found Zemlik walking away from the vehicle, though he denied knowing anything about the stolen SUV. The description of the man seen loitering outside the Speedway matched that of Zemlik, police said.
Abygail Lee Brock
Adam Gregory Shapen
Alex Jacob Zrodlowski
Anthony Varela
Baljinder Singh
Christina Elizabeth Rios
Cody Carson
Dana Ann Reagan
Daniel Royster
Enrique Chino Feliciano
Erin Kathleen Davenport
Gurwinder Singh
Jacqueline Castro
Jeremy Farris
Joe Lee Rixie
Joseph Edward Clasen
Joshua Arnold
Kasey Patricia Wheeler
Layne Plomann
Phillip Bisping
Robert Beck Davenport IV
Ryan Nicholas Davis
Samantha Einikis
Shawn Clifford
Teddy Wayne Hughes
Troy Worthington
Tyler Davis
Virgil Arthur Coulter IV
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.