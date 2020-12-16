 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man accused of stealing SUV left running, unlocked outside Portage gas station
alert urgent

Man accused of stealing SUV left running, unlocked outside Portage gas station

{{featured_button_text}}
Stephen Zemlik

Stephen Zemlik

PORTAGE — A Portage woman told police that after leaving her SUV running and unlocked while going into a local gas station for a drink she returned a few minutes later to find the vehicle missing.

Police said they discovered that 37-year-old Hobart resident Stephen Zemlik took advantage of that opportunity to hop into the vehicle and steal it long enough to drive back toward home.

The vehicle was recovered without damage, but missing from inside were $180 and five prescription Suboxone drug strips, police said.

Zemlik was taken into custody and faces a felony auto theft charge, according to the incident report. He also was wanted on a warrant for failing to appear on an earlier charge of driving with a suspended license, police said.

Police were called shortly after 1 p.m. Monday to the Speedway at 5011 Central Ave. in response to the theft of a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox that has just occurred. The vehicle is valued at $20,000.

The owner said she left the running and unlocked vehicle for just a few minutes to buy a drink inside the business and returned to find it missing, police said.

A Speedway employee said a man had been loitering around the business for about a half-hour asking customers for a ride. Police said they were shown a surveillance video of the theft.

Less than an hour later, Portage police said they were notified the vehicle had been located parked in an abandoned lot in Hobart.

Police said they found Zemlik walking away from the vehicle, though he denied knowing anything about the stolen SUV. The description of the man seen loitering outside the Speedway matched that of Zemlik, police said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Firefighters hours into battling scrapyard blaze

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts