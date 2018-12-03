PORTAGE — A Merrillville man was arrested early Saturday after he allegedly held his hand and finger in the configuration of a gun, pointed it at a police officer and threatened the officer.
Timothy R. Shelton, 24, of Merrillville, is facing one felony count of intimidation and misdemeanor counts of interfering with law enforcement, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
He was one of three arrested early Saturday morning after a disturbance at a local bar, which began when two women were tossed from the bar for allegedly arguing with a bartender.
Tracee Davis, 27, of Griffith, is facing two charges of misdemeanor battery. Jameka Moore, 23, of Muncie, is facing misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct. She may also be facing battery charges.
Police were called to Sunset Lounge, 5844 U.S. 6, just before 1 a.m. Saturday for a physical disturbance.
According to police, the disturbance started when bouncers escorted Moore and Davis out of the bar. The two allegedly tried to get back in and when the bouncer tried to stop him, Davis grabbed at his face, grabbed his glasses and threw them on the ground, breaking them. She also allegedly pulled a necklace from around his neck. When the bouncer took Davis to the ground, Moore allegedly attempted to push him away from Davis, according to the report.
Police took both women into custody and placed them in a police vehicle, where according to the report, they continued to yell and scream. By this time, according to police, a crowd had formed outside the bar.
Shelton, who was in the crowd, approached police and the vehicle and began yelling, allegedly holding his hand and finger in the configuration of a gun and threatening an officer while yelling threats.
Joyce has been a reporter for nearly 40 years, including 23 years with The Times. She's a native of Merrillville, but has lived in Portage for 39 years. She covers municipal and school government in Porter County.
Get email notifications on Joyce Russell daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Joyce Russell posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.