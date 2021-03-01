Man accused of torturing friend tells magistrate he plans to hire attorney

CROWN POINT — A 27-year-old man being held on allegations he tortured a friend inside his Schererville home told a Lake Criminal Court magistrate Monday he plans to hire a private attorney, online records show.
Jason W. Kalbac was taken into custody Feb. 24, after his father called police to report Kalbac had been assaulting a friend and the father was "sick of it," court records state.
Kalbac fled the home in a vehicle, but police located him nearby, Deputy Police Chief Jeff Cook said.
A magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Kalbac's behalf to eight felony counts, the highest of which is attempted murder.
Kalbac is accused of using two stun guns, a pair of handcuffs, brass knuckles, a Taser, two small black knives, a hatchet and an expandable baton to inflict multiple injuries on a 26-year-old Schererville man during a 48-hour period that ended Feb. 24.
When police found the 26-year-old man on a couch in Kalbac's home, he had two black eyes and was bleeding profusely from a wound to his left arm caused by the hatchet, court records state.
He told police he had been living with Kalbac for about five months, and Kalbac became angry with him during an argument as they played video games, according to court documents.
The man alleged Kalbac began blaming him for all the problems in Kalbac's life, handcuffed him and began striking him with the baton. The man told police he got out of the handcuffs, and Kalbac used a Taser on him and began stabbing him with both ends of a hatchet.
The man said at one point, he attempted to apply a tourniquet to his left arm by using his own bloodied clothing. Police applied another tourniquet before medics arrived.
Besides two black eyes and the large cut to his arm, the man suffered cuts and bruising to his forehead, multiple stab wounds to his legs and two broken hands. He was airlifted to a Chicago hospital for treatment, police said.
Kalbac was being held without bond until March 16 on the torture allegations.
He also is facing a petition to revoke his probation in a 2018 drug case, in which Kalbac was accused of selling synthetic marijuana to a confidential informant. Police seized marijuana, cocaine and heroin from his home.
A hearing on the petition to revoke Kalbac's probation was set for March 11.
If Kalbac has resolved the probation matter by March 16, he could be released from jail if he posts a bond of $90,000 surety or $9,000 cash.
Kalbac pleaded guilty in January 2020 to one count of maintaining a common nuisance — controlled substances, a level 6 felony. He was sentenced to a year in the Lake County Jail, which was suspended in favor of probation.
Lake County prosecutors moved to revoke Kalbac's probation following his arrest in June on a domestic battery charge in White County, Indiana. The state filed an amended petition to revoke his probation Monday, citing the torture allegations.
Kalbac's formal appearance on the torture allegations was set for March 9.