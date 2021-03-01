Man accused of torturing friend tells magistrate he plans to hire attorney

CROWN POINT — A 27-year-old man being held on allegations he tortured a friend inside his Schererville home told a Lake Criminal Court magistrate Monday he plans to hire a private attorney, online records show.

Jason W. Kalbac was taken into custody Feb. 24, after his father called police to report Kalbac had been assaulting a friend and the father was "sick of it," court records state.

Kalbac fled the home in a vehicle, but police located him nearby, Deputy Police Chief Jeff Cook said.

A magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Kalbac's behalf to eight felony counts, the highest of which is attempted murder.

Kalbac is accused of using two stun guns, a pair of handcuffs, brass knuckles, a Taser, two small black knives, a hatchet and an expandable baton to inflict multiple injuries on a 26-year-old Schererville man during a 48-hour period that ended Feb. 24.

When police found the 26-year-old man on a couch in Kalbac's home, he had two black eyes and was bleeding profusely from a wound to his left arm caused by the hatchet, court records state.

He told police he had been living with Kalbac for about five months, and Kalbac became angry with him during an argument as they played video games, according to court documents.