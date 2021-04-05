Man acquitted in kidnapping case could face new attempted murder charge

CROWN POINT — A man acquitted by a federal jury last month of kidnapping a woman in an attempt at witness tampering is expected to face a new attempted murder charge, attorneys said Monday.

Jarod D. Johnson, 24, appeared before Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez, who advised Johnson of felony escape and theft charges filed against him last week.

Johnson is accused of allowing the batteries in a GPS-equipped ankle bracelet he was wearing April 12, 2019, to completely deplete. The monitor was never recovered, according to court documents.

Less than two days later, on April 14, 2019, Johnson's mother and brother kidnapped a relative of a woman Johnson is accused of shooting in 2017 in an effort to prevent the woman from testifying against Jarod Johnson, according to federal court documents.

Johnson's mother, Patricia Carrington, and brother Jaron Johnson each pleaded guilty last month to kidnapping in U.S. District Court. They have not yet been sentenced.

Carrington and Jaron Johnson admitted they worked with Jarod Johnson to kidnap and shoot the woman, then left her for dead outside an abandoned home in Gary's Glen Park section.