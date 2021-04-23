Man acquitted of murder after defense raises doubt about witness' lies, thoroughness of investigation

CROWN POINT — A jury found a man not guilty on all counts Friday after a weeklong trial on charges he murdered a 20-year-old Valparaiso man in 2017 during a drug deal that went bad when the victim's then-16-year-old sister attempted to run off with $25 of prescription pills.
Joseph James Allen Gilbert, also known as Joseph Lyell, was acquitted of murder and two counts of criminal recklessness in the shooting death of Michael Brown on Oct. 7, 2017, outside Gilbert's home in the 2400 block of Connecticut Street in Gary.
The Lake Criminal Court jury also found Gilbert not guilty of dealing in a schedule IV controlled substance, despite his attorney's admission during closing arguments that he arranged to sell Xanax to Brown's younger sister.
Defense attorney Kerry Connor said her client consistently told Lake County Detective Sgt. Kristopher Adams in an interview, "I didn't shoot anyone," and asked Adams to test his hands for gunpowder residue, she said.
Lake County Supervisory Prosecutor Bernard Johnsen told jurors Adams is a seasoned homicide detective and had no reason to test Gilbert's hands, because a Gary police officer had seen Gilbert changing his clothes while looking through a window at Gilbert's home shortly after the homicide.
"You think he washed his hands, too?" Johnsen said. "Detective Adams is no idiot."
Gary police Sgt. Gregory Wolf was responding to a different shots fired call when he noticed muzzle flashes outside 2400 Connecticut St. and saw a car take off at a high rate of speed, Johnsen said.
When the car stopped several blocks later, Keara Brown jumped out covered in her brother's blood, gave Wolf her phone and immediately told him Gilbert killed her brother, he said.
Keara Brown wouldn't have had time to make up a story about who did the shooting, Johnsen said.
Prosecutors rejected the defense's suggestion that one or two African American men could have emerged from an alley and fired the shots that killed Brown.
Gary police Cpl. John Artibey heard the gunshots and drove down the alley, Johnsen said.
"Who does he see?" Johnsen asked. "That guy," he said, pointing to Gilbert.
Gilbert told Artibey he heard gunshots but didn't seen anything, and Artibey let him go on his way, he said. After Artibey got no answer at the door to Gilbert's home, he noticed Gilbert in the window and radioed Wolf.
That's when police asked a SWAT team to respond to the home, he said.
Keara Brown testified she repeatedly lied to police about the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but she consistently identified Gilbert as the shooter, Johnsen said.
She lied because she was scared she would get in trouble for robbing Gilbert, he said.
Johnsen said the location of two spent bullet casings found on a sidewalk outside 2400 Connecticut was consistent with Keara Brown and her ex-boyfriend's testimony about where Gilbert was standing.
The defense said that wasn't the case.
The location of the casings was more consistent with a shooter standing closer to the alley, Connor said.
She said Johnsen wanted to give Keara Brown a pass for lying, but other witnesses — who lived in the house with Gilbert — testified they had never seen him with a gun.
"That place was crawling with police officers," Connor said. "If there were a gun in that house, they would have found it."
Keara Brown's then-boyfriend, who was in the car with Michael Brown, initially described seeing one or two African American men emerge from an alley at the time of the shooting, the defense said.
Johnsen reminded jurors that despite the ex-boyfriend's previous statements, both he and Keara Brown testified this week they saw Gilbert shooting at a car driven by Michael Brown.
Connor said the only African American man who lived at the home at 2400 Connecticut was found hiding in an attic, hours after the SWAT team responded and other residents were removed.
She questioned why detectives spent only three minutes interviewing that man. Police took photographs of the attic, but they never searched it, she said.
"Why in the world is (the man) hiding in the attic," Connor asked. "Why in the world would police not search the attic for a gun?"
The photographs of the attic showed several areas where insulation had been disturbed, which could have been spots where a gun was hidden, Connor said.
"All of this is reasonable doubt," she said, choking up. "I"m asking you to not convict Joseph Gilbert. Not on this evidence."
Judge Natalie Bokota presided over Gilbert's trial.
Gilbert's acquittal marked the second time this week Lake County prosecutors lost a murder case.
A separate jury in Judge Salvador Vasquez's courtroom found Courteau Dupree "Yayo" Givens, 33, not guilty Thursday of murdering Rashad Edmond, 20, of Gary, on Jan. 3, 2019, at a home in the 6000 block of Hemlock Avenue in the city's Miller section.