Man acquitted of murder after defense raises doubt about witness' lies, thoroughness of investigation

She lied because she was scared she would get in trouble for robbing Gilbert, he said.

Johnsen said the location of two spent bullet casings found on a sidewalk outside 2400 Connecticut was consistent with Keara Brown and her ex-boyfriend's testimony about where Gilbert was standing.

The defense said that wasn't the case.

The location of the casings was more consistent with a shooter standing closer to the alley, Connor said.

She said Johnsen wanted to give Keara Brown a pass for lying, but other witnesses — who lived in the house with Gilbert — testified they had never seen him with a gun.

"That place was crawling with police officers," Connor said. "If there were a gun in that house, they would have found it."

Keara Brown's then-boyfriend, who was in the car with Michael Brown, initially described seeing one or two African American men emerge from an alley at the time of the shooting, the defense said.

Johnsen reminded jurors that despite the ex-boyfriend's previous statements, both he and Keara Brown testified this week they saw Gilbert shooting at a car driven by Michael Brown.