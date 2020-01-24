Man acquitted of pointing a gun in dispute with neighbors over parking space

CROWN POINT — A jury deliberated about 15 minutes Wednesday before finding a Hammond man not guilty of pointing a firearm at two neighbors during an argument over parking spaces, his attorney said.

Roosevelt Franks III, 30, was accused of pointing a gun at a man and threatening to kill the man's father during an argument in April in the 1600 block of 173rd Place in Hammond.

Franks' attorney, John Cantrell, said the two men, a Hammond detective and a Hammond police officer testified during Franks' trial Tuesday and Wednesday.

The jury also viewed video from four police officers' body cameras, which "showed how aggressive the alleged victims were being," Cantrell said.

The cameras never captured an image of Franks with a gun, and police did not find a gun on Franks or in his vehicle after he consented to a search, Cantrell said.

Franks was acquitted of two counts of intimidation, a level 5 felony, and two counts of pointing a firearm, a level 6 felony.