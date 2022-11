Man admits he caused infant daughter's death by hitting her during diaper change

CROWN POINT — A father pleaded guilty Monday in connection with the death of his infant daughter in 2019, admitting that he struck her in the head during a diaper change at a Munster Target store.

Justin L. Harling, 27, of Munster, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, a Level 1 felony.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez accepts Harling's plea agreement, Harling would be sentenced to 40 years in prison. He would be required to serve at least 75% of that sentence.

In exchange for his plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss a murder count and a separate felony criminal confinement case.

Defense attorney Adrian Guzman asked the judge to vacate a trial scheduled for the week of Nov. 7.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Keith Anderson said Morgan's mother had been informed of the terms of the plea agreement and didn't object. She had not yet been told of Harling's intention to accept the deal.

According to charging documents, the Indiana Department of Child Services removed Morgan, who was 6 months old, and her siblings from the custody of Harling and their mother when Morgan was 1 month old because Morgan had suffered a broken arm.

The family was granted a supervised visit Dec. 11, 2019, and Harling and the children's mother took the them to a restaurant while a counselor sat nearby and observed.

The counselor told police she transported the children from a foster home to the restaurant and, later, to the Target. She allowed Harling to remove the children from her car at the Target because of the cold weather, documents state.

The counselor said the mother asked about additional supervised visits, so she remained in her car sending text messages and making phone calls to see if one of her co-workers might be available.

After a short time, the counselor walked into the Target and saw a commotion near the family bathroom.

Morgan's mother told police she was in a checkout line when Harling took Morgan to the restroom.

Harling opened the bathroom door and called for her to bring him another diaper, and she saw he had ripped the baby's diaper when she entered the restroom, records state.

When she saw that her daughter was struggling to breathe and turning blue "like a blueberry," she told Harling to call 911, according to documents. Morgan was taken to Community Hospital, then died en route to an Indianapolis hospital.

Morgan suffered multiple blunt trauma injuries to her head, including bruising on her forehead, face and chin; bleeding on her brain; fractures near her right eye; and bleeding in her eyes and middle lower back. Doctors also found evidence of older injuries, including a shoulder dislocation.

The injuries were not present before Harling took her into the bathroom, records state.

Vasquez set Harling's sentencing for Nov. 28.