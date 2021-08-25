 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man admits he fatally shot friend while playing with AR pistol
urgent

Man admits he fatally shot friend while playing with AR pistol

Isaiah M. Johnson

Isaiah M. Johnson

 Provided

CROWN POINT — An 18-year-old man could face a sentence of six to 16 years in prison for fatally shooting a friend while playing with a gun last year in Gary, court records show.

Isaiah M. Johnson, of Gary, pleaded guilty last week to a reduced charge of reckless homicide, a level 5 felony, and a firearm enhancement.

Johnson admitted in a plea agreement he was playing with an AR pistol while sitting near a couch where 17-year-old Jalen Pickens was sleeping May 6, 2020, at a home in the 3200 block of East 12th Avenue.

Johnson failed to make sure the AR pistol was switched to the "safe" position before he pointed the gun at Pickens and pulled the trigger, records state. 

Join Sandy Curry, Willie Hall, and Michael Quiroz as they ride for Superior Ambulance in East Chicago

A witness told police Johnson initially laughed after the shot went off, but then began to cry and left the house through a front door, according to charging documents.

Johnson was arrested on one count of murder in June 2020.

Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss the murder charge in exchange for Johnson's pleas.

Johnson could face one to six years on the reckless homicide count and five to 10 years on the firearm enhancement. The two sentences must run consecutively, according to his plea agreement.

Defense attorney Joshua Malher and Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Maureen Koonce were expected to argue the length of Johnson's sentence during a hearing set for Sept. 27.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US believes 1,500 citizens remain in Afghanistan

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts