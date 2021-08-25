Man admits he fatally shot friend while playing with AR pistol

CROWN POINT — An 18-year-old man could face a sentence of six to 16 years in prison for fatally shooting a friend while playing with a gun last year in Gary, court records show.

Isaiah M. Johnson, of Gary, pleaded guilty last week to a reduced charge of reckless homicide, a level 5 felony, and a firearm enhancement.

Johnson admitted in a plea agreement he was playing with an AR pistol while sitting near a couch where 17-year-old Jalen Pickens was sleeping May 6, 2020, at a home in the 3200 block of East 12th Avenue.

Johnson failed to make sure the AR pistol was switched to the "safe" position before he pointed the gun at Pickens and pulled the trigger, records state.

A witness told police Johnson initially laughed after the shot went off, but then began to cry and left the house through a front door, according to charging documents.

Johnson was arrested on one count of murder in June 2020.

Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss the murder charge in exchange for Johnson's pleas.