Man admits he forced disabled woman into prostitution

CROWN POINT — A Hammond man admitted Monday to forcing a blind and mentally disabled woman into prostitution from May 2020 to May 2021, court records show.

Stefon T. Collins, 25, pleaded guilty to promoting prostitution, a level 5 felony.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez accepts Collins' plea agreement, Collins would be required to register as a sex offender.

Collins agreed to a one-year sentence in the Lake County Jail, which he already has served, a plea agreement states.

Collins admitted he made an application on a cellphone that allowed men to find the woman for sex, and he accepted money from men to have sex with the woman.

According to charging documents, the men picked the woman up in Hammond and took her to other locations, where she was forced to have sex even though she told them no.

Collins threatened to take away the woman's housing if she didn't go on dates with the men, his plea agreements states.

Vasquez scheduled Collins' sentencing for May 23.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.