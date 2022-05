Man admits he helped co-defendants after they fatally shot 2 people near bar

CROWN POINT — A Calumet City man pleaded guilty Thursday to helping one of his two co-defendants flee the scene of a double homicide in Hammond and getting rid of both of their guns.

Javier Galvan, 28, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of assisting a criminal, a level 5 felony.

In exchange for Galvan's plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss two counts of murder linked to the shooting deaths of two men Oct. 7 in the 700 block of Locust Street in Hammond.

Danniel Gamez, 26, of East Chicago, was found in the passenger side of a Honda Civic with a gunshot wound to his head, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

Diandre Easter, 27, of Calumet City, was found dead on the ground with gunshot wounds to his stomach and chest and money in his right hand.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Gina Jones accepts Galvan's plea agreement, he would face a sentence of one to six years in jail or prison.

Galvan's attorney, Michael A. Campbell, and Deputy Prosecutor Maureen Koonce would argue the length of the sentence. Galvan agreed he won't be sentenced until the cases against his co-defendants are resolved.

Galvan admitted in his plea agreement he drove co-defendants Jorge A. Garza Jr., 25, and Gerardo Gudino to the Anchor Inn bar, 6712 Calumet Ave., in his white Chrysler 300.

Galvan told police Gamez agreed to sell Garza pills in exchange for money while they were inside the bar. The two briefly left the Anchor Inn before returning to the bar parking lot, court records state.

When Gamez walked north through an alley, Galvan admitted he, Garza and Gudino followed him to a dark sedan parked on Locust Street.

Galvan told police Gamez snatched cash out of Garza's hand and put him in a headlock, and Garza pushed Gamez away and immediately shot Gamez multiple times.

Gamez fell to the ground, and Garza shot at Easter and an unidentified third person in the backseat of the dark sedan, court records state.

Gudino then shot multiple times at the dark car while standing in front of it, documents allege.

Galvan admitted Garza and Gudino acted in concert with each other, and that he never saw Gamez or Easter display any weapons or threaten anyone.

Galvan, Garza and Gudino ran back to Galvan's Chrysler, where Garza ordered Gudino to drive away, court records state.

Galvan rode back to his residence in Calumet City with Gudino and hid Garza's and Gudino's firearms, documents allege. Galvan admitted he later gave the guns to Gudino's relative, knowing the relative would dispose of them.

Garza pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder.

Gudino was arrested in January in Posen, Illinois, but has not yet been extradited to Lake County to face two counts of murder, according to the U.S. Marshals Service and court records.

