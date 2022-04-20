Man admits he injured woman during 2020 domestic dispute

CROWN POINT — An East Chicago man pleaded guilty Wednesday to criminal confinement in connection with an attack on a woman during a domestic dispute in 2020 while children were present.

Sergio Diaz, 33, could face a sentence of two to 12 years in prison if Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota accepts his plea agreement.

Diaz admitted he and the woman began arguing Nov. 11, 2020, inside an East Chicago residence and she asked him to leave.

Diaz refused, so the woman attempted to leave, but Diaz would not allow it, court records state.

Diaz told the woman, "You're not leaving me," grabbed her by the neck, fell on top of her and began pulling on her, the plea agreement states.

Diaz pushed the children out of the room and closed the door while continuing to prevent the woman from leaving.

The woman suffered a concussion, cuts and scratches to her hip and neck, bruising to her hip and neck, and a wound to her right elbow.

According to charging documents, the woman told police she lost consciousness during the attack and awoke to find Diaz hitting her in the head with a metal tool.

In exchange for Diaz's plea to criminal confinement as a level 4 felony, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss his remaining charges.

Senior Judge Michael Bergerson scheduled Diaz's sentencing hearing for June 22.

