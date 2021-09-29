Man admits he killed woman outside school during late-night argument

CROWN POINT — A Hammond man pleaded guilty Wednesday to shooting a woman in April while they were drinking alcohol and arguing inside a car parked in Hammond.

Mark J. Halliburton, 38, admitted in a plea agreement he fatally shot Monica J. Mills, 43, his on-again, off-again girlfriend.

Mills bought a gun from Deb's Gun Range about three weeks before her homicide April 11, and she and Halliburton had a dispute about whether she bought the firearm for him or herself, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Halliburton and Mills went to a Hammond bar the night of April 11 and later drove to a parking lot at Bishop Noll Institute, 1519 Hoffman St., records state.

Halliburton and Mills were drinking inside Mills' 2000 Ford Focus when they began to argue and Halliburton shot Mills in sudden heat, the plea agreement states.

Hammond police responded to the parking lot for a report of a gunshot victim. Mills was taken to St. Catherine Hospital, where she died from a gunshot wound to her torso, records show.

Halliburton went to his relative's nearby apartment, but he was arrested after returning to the crime scene and talking with police.