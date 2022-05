Man admits he punched, tripped and choked woman during attack last year

CROWN POINT — A Chicago man admitted Friday he hit his wife multiple times in the face, head and body, tripped her and choked her with a cloth until she passed out in April 2021 in Gary, court records show.

Sylvester Okafor, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of criminal confinement, a level 3 felony.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas accepts Okafor's plea agreement, Okafor could face three to 12 years in prison.

In exchange for his plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to drop several other charges, including attempted murder.

According to charging documents, Okafor began arguing with the woman April 27, 2021, at their apartment in Gary's Miller section because she left earlier in the day to go to the beach.

Okafor was accused of kicking the woman's body, hitting her, tying a towel around her mouth, binding her hands behind her back with some sort of rope, kicking her, slapping her buttocks with a knife as she lay on the floor, dragging her into another room, stomping on her abdomen, slapping her in the face and pouring hot water into her mouth while it was still covered with a towel.

He continued to hit her and stomp her, picked her up by the hair and again stood on her neck before walking to a kitchen area and eating a banana, records state.

A home surveillance camera recorded the beating, which lasted 36 minutes, records state.

Okafor has been held without bond since July, after he posted a bond of $200,000 surety or $20,000 cash and violated a no-contact order by repeatedly going to the woman's residence.

Cappas set his sentencing for May 27.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.