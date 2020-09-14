Man admits he sexually abused boy he met at gas station

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A 28-year-old man admitted Monday in a plea agreement he sexually abused a teenage boy in 2018 in a Gary alley, records show.

Ronnie L. Jackson III, of Gary, agreed to plead guilty to one count of sexual misconduct with a minor, a level 5 felony.

In exchange for his plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss three counts of child molesting, a level 1 felony, and one count of attempted child molesting, also a level 1 felony.

If Judge Diane Boswell agrees to accept Jackson's plea agreement, she would sentence him to two years in prison and suspend an additional two years in favor of probation. The advisory sentence on a level 5 felony is three years.

Jackson would be required to register as a sex offender and enroll in intensive sexual dysfunction counseling, which would be monitored by probation officers.

Jackson admitted in a plea agreement to performing oral sex on a boy between the ages of 14 and 16 on Sept. 1, 2018.

According to initial court filings, Jackson allegedly told police he sexually abused two boys after meeting them at a gas station near the intersection of 21st Avenue and Virginia Street in Gary.