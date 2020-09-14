 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man admits he sexually abused boy he met at gas station
alert urgent

Man admits he sexually abused boy he met at gas station

{{featured_button_text}}
Ronnie L. Jackson III

Ronnie L. Jackson III 

 Provided

CROWN POINT — A 28-year-old man admitted Monday in a plea agreement he sexually abused a teenage boy in 2018 in a Gary alley, records show.

Ronnie L. Jackson III, of Gary, agreed to plead guilty to one count of sexual misconduct with a minor, a level 5 felony.

In exchange for his plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss three counts of child molesting, a level 1 felony, and one count of attempted child molesting, also a level 1 felony.

If Judge Diane Boswell agrees to accept Jackson's plea agreement, she would sentence him to two years in prison and suspend an additional two years in favor of probation. The advisory sentence on a level 5 felony is three years.

Jackson would be required to register as a sex offender and enroll in intensive sexual dysfunction counseling, which would be monitored by probation officers. 

Jackson admitted in a plea agreement to performing oral sex on a boy between the ages of 14 and 16 on Sept. 1, 2018.

According to initial court filings, Jackson allegedly told police he sexually abused two boys after meeting them at a gas station near the intersection of 21st Avenue and Virginia Street in Gary. 

Jackson's next court hearing is set for Sept. 21.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Coming Saturday: Riding Shotgun with Crown Point’s Daniel Lee

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts