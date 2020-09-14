Man admits he sexually abused boy he met at gas station

CROWN POINT — A 28-year-old man admitted Monday in a plea agreement he sexually abused a teenage boy in 2018 in a Gary alley, records show.
Ronnie L. Jackson III, of Gary, agreed to plead guilty to one count of sexual misconduct with a minor, a level 5 felony.
In exchange for his plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss three counts of child molesting, a level 1 felony, and one count of attempted child molesting, also a level 1 felony.
If Judge Diane Boswell agrees to accept Jackson's plea agreement, she would sentence him to two years in prison and suspend an additional two years in favor of probation. The advisory sentence on a level 5 felony is three years.
Jackson would be required to register as a sex offender and enroll in intensive sexual dysfunction counseling, which would be monitored by probation officers.
Jackson admitted in a plea agreement to performing oral sex on a boy between the ages of 14 and 16 on Sept. 1, 2018.
According to initial court filings, Jackson allegedly told police he sexually abused two boys after meeting them at a gas station near the intersection of 21st Avenue and Virginia Street in Gary.
Jackson's next court hearing is set for Sept. 21.
Bennie Therrell
Brandon Deshaun Rogers
Brandon Williams
Breanna Lee McDaniel
Brian Lee Thomas
Brittni Campbell
Bruce Brooks-Wright
Cameron Terrell Seals
Carl Lee Thomas
Catherine Eckstrom
Christopher Wesby
Consuelo Castillo
Cory Simmons
Darian Goodlander
Dawn Bogart
Efrain Gonzalez
Fernando Zavala
James Allen Knots
Jazzmine Batts
Jesus Macias
Jesus Pena
John Miller Jr.
Joshua Daniel Dudenski
Josue Galvez Torres
Keenan Hooker
Kissmet Solitaire Perkins
Lavell Vincent Nylon
Lionel James
Lydia Theresa Conley
Marsean Roberts
Melvin Collins
Michael Edward Banter
Michael Taline Williams
Michelle Teresa Snyder
Patrick Sebella
Sean Jacques
Shaquita Donella Jones
Trentez Tucker Dashawn
William Piekarczyk
William Westerfield
Willie M. Walker
Willie Walker
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.