Man admits he sexually abused teen after Chuck E. Cheese meeting

CROWN POINT — A 28-year-old man pleaded guilty Tuesday — on what would have been the second day of his jury trial — to two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.
Keith S. Bridgewater, of Gary, was accused of holding a 15-year-old girl against her will at his home and repeatedly raping her in February 2019.
Bridgewater initially met the girl at Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in Merrillville while she was accompanying a day care field trip, court records state. She allegedly gave him a phone number, and he picked her up from her home days later.
The girl told police Bridgewater held her at his home and repeatedly raped her. Her family eventually was able to contact her by phone and a relative picked her up after she ran from Bridgewater's residence, records state.
Bridgewater's attorney, John Cantrell, and Lake County Deputy Prosecutors Jessica Arnold and Maryam Afshar completed jury selection Monday and were scheduled to make opening statements Tuesday.
Instead, Bridgewater accepted the state's plea offer, which calls for a 10-year prison sentence.
He could have faced significantly more prison time if convicted of two counts of rape, a level 3 felony, and a habitual offender enhancement. In exchange for his pleas, prosecutors agreed to dismiss his highest-level counts at sentencing.
Arnold told Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell the girl and her mother supported the plea, so she would not have to endure a trial.
Bridgewater previously pleaded guilty in 2014 to sexual misconduct with a minor and was discharged from probation in the prior case about a month before he was charged in the 2019 case.
Bridgewater will receive credit for about a year spent in jail since his arrest about a year ago. He must serve 75% of his sentence, according to his plea agreement.
Boswell accepted Bridgewater's plea and sent his sentencing hearing for March 31.