Man admits he sexually abused teen after Chuck E. Cheese meeting

CROWN POINT — A 28-year-old man pleaded guilty Tuesday — on what would have been the second day of his jury trial — to two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Keith S. Bridgewater, of Gary, was accused of holding a 15-year-old girl against her will at his home and repeatedly raping her in February 2019.

Bridgewater initially met the girl at Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in Merrillville while she was accompanying a day care field trip, court records state. She allegedly gave him a phone number, and he picked her up from her home days later.

The girl told police Bridgewater held her at his home and repeatedly raped her. Her family eventually was able to contact her by phone and a relative picked her up after she ran from Bridgewater's residence, records state.

Bridgewater's attorney, John Cantrell, and Lake County Deputy Prosecutors Jessica Arnold and Maryam Afshar completed jury selection Monday and were scheduled to make opening statements Tuesday.

Instead, Bridgewater accepted the state's plea offer, which calls for a 10-year prison sentence.

