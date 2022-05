Man admits he shot neighbor after argument about her gender

CROWN POINT — A Gary man could avoid further jail time after admitting last week to shooting a transgender neighbor after an argument in 2021, court records show.

Treyvonn G. Washington, 27, admitted in a plea agreement to arguing with his neighbor, who identifies as a woman, and shooting her in the back as she drove away.

Washington pleaded guilty to battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a level 6 felony.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas accepted his plea agreement and sentenced him to a year in jail, suspended in favor of probation. Washington must successfully complete a firearms safety program while on probation, records state.

According to charging documents, Washington told the neighbor she was a gay man April 4, 2021, in a parking lot outside their apartment building in the 800 block of North Wells Street in Gary's Miller section.

The neighbor told police she began arguing with Washington, who initially walked away from her. She said she "lost her cool," keyed Washington's car and let some air out of his driver's side front tire, records state.

Washington came back out, argued with her and keyed the hood of her car as she pulled away, records state.

Washington shot her as she drove away, and the bullet traveled through her back and lodged in her abdomen. She drove to another location, where she was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

