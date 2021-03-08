Man admits he shot partygoer during dispute over neighborhoods

CROWN POINT — A defendant pleaded guilty Friday to shooting a man in the arm and hitting another man in the back of the head during a party in June 2019 in Gary.

Victor L. Nelson III, 28, could face a seven-year sentence if Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez accepts his plea agreement.

Nelson was accused of becoming angry about the presence of a man from Gary's Glen Park section during a party June 30, 2019, in the 2200 block of Carolina Street.

The party's host attempted to calm Nelson by telling him the man from Glen Park was "cool," but Nelson began waving a handgun with an extended magazine in the air, according to court records.

Nelson admitted in his plea agreement he shot the man from Glen Park in the arm and struck the party's host in the back of his head.

Nelson pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated battery, a level 3 felony, and battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 5 felony. He was represented by attorney John Cantrell.

Nelson's plea agreement calls for a four-year prison sentence on the level 3 felony, followed by two years in prison and one year in the Lake County Community Corrections program on the level 5 felony.