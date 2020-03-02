Man admits he shot 2 teens in dispute over woman, police say

CROWN POINT — A man pleaded guilty Friday to two felony counts linked to a drive-by shooting with an assault-style rifle last year near Rohrman Park in Schererville.

Kendell J. Ransom, 20, of Hobart, was accused of shooting two 19-year-old Lansing men after Ransom's teenage friend texted one of the victims to ask why the victim was communicating with the teen's girlfriend.

The woman later told police she dated the teen and the victim, but didn't want to be in a relationship with either of them, according to court records.

The teen and the 19-year-old victim agreed to meet in Schererville to settle their dispute, and Ransom was there on behalf of the teen, Lake Criminal Court records allege.

After the victims pulled into Rohrman Park, they watched two cars circle around and approach them. As one of the cars passed them, its driver's side window was rolled down and a man began firing an assault-style rifle at them, court records say.

The 19-year-old who had planned to fight Ransom's friend and another 19-year-old, who was with the first 19-year-old but riding in a separate car, were both shot multiple times, records say.

Ransom pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of battery by means of a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}