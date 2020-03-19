You are the owner of this article.
Man admits he stole cellphones, hurt officer during chase involving SmartCar
Man admits he stole cellphones, hurt officer during chase involving SmartCar

CROWN POINT — A Chicago man pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection with two thefts from Region cellphone stores and allegations he injured a police officer during a chase involving a SmartCar.

Antoine Beals, 31, admitted Tuesday he used a tool to cut cords to cellphones Nov. 19 at the AT&T store at 2629 E. 80th Ave. in Merrillville and Jan. 5 at the T-Mobile store in Southlake Mall, according to a plea agreement.

Beals took $5,000 to $7,000 worth of phones during the Merrillville theft and $3,400 worth of phones in Hobart, records say.

Hobart police began chasing Beals after witnesses reported seeing him get into a SmartCar parked outside the mall, records say.

At one point during the chase, Beals reversed the SmartCar into a Hobart police officer's squad car as the officer attempted to get out and arrest Beals, records state.

The officer's left leg and hand were pinned between the door and frame of the squad car, documents state.

A Griffith officer, who had joined the pursuit when it entered that town, fired a shot into the Smart car when the suspect hit police vehicles and attempted to flee, police said. No one was struck by the gunfire.

Beals pleaded guilty to two counts of theft and one count of resisting law enforcement, all level 6 felonies.

Prosecutors could face up to four years in prison. His sentencing hearing was set for April 28.

