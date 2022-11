Man admits he was behind wheel during deadly drive-by shooting

CROWN POINT — An East Chicago man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a reduced charge in connection with a fatal shooting in fall 2020 in Hammond.

Christian Buchanan-Purdiman, 26, admitted in a plea agreement he was behind the wheel of a car when his co-defendant Kian M. Moore Jr., 22, of Hammond, killed a man in a drive-by shooting.

Quinten Kendrick-Taylor, 23, of Hammond, died after he was shot about 11 p.m. Oct. 22, 2020, in the 1300 block of Liberty Court. According to charging documents, the shooting was gang-related.

Buchanan-Purdiman, who was represented by attorney John Cantrell, pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal, a Level 5 felony.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota accepts his plea agreement, he could face a sentence of one to five years.

Level 5 felonies typically carry a sentence of one to six years, but Lake County prosecutors agreed to a five-year cap in Buchanan-Purdiman's case. Prosecutors also agreed to dismiss a murder charge against Buchanan-Purdiman.

According to the plea agreement, Buchana-Purdiman was driving, co-defendant Leila R. Shojaee, 38, of East Chicago, was in the front passenger seat and Moore was in the backseat when Moore leaned out of the moving vehicle and shot Kenrick-Taylor several times.

Buchanan-Purdiman admitted he drove Moore to Shojaee's residence and helped him wash up in an effort to conceal evidence.

Buchanan-Purdiman also took the handgun Moore used and disposed of it and several spent shell casings, the plea agreement states.

Shojaee pleaded guilty in February 2021 to one count of felony assisting a criminal. She's scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 20.

Buchanan-Purdiman's sentencing set for Feb. 3.

Moore, who has pleaded not guilty to murder, had been scheduled for a joint trial with Buchanan-Purdiman next week.

After Buchanan-Purdiman entered his plea, Moore's jury trial was rescheduled for the week of May 1.