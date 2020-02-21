Man admits he was high, drunk during sledgehammer attack outside middle school

CROWN POINT — After telling a judge he longer wanted to be represented by his public defender Wednesday, a man standing trial on allegations he attacked a man with a sledgehammer in 2018 took the stand Thursday and admitted he was drunk and high on the day in question.

Patrick J. Ross, 41, said Hammond police should have taken him to jail when they removed him from his home Jan. 25, 2018, because he was arguing with his ex-wife.

He testified he was taken to a relative's home, but later returned to his home and subsequently went to Scott Middle School in Hammond upon learning his longtime adversary would be picking up one of Ross' children from school.

The man Ross attacked fathered a child by Ross' ex-wife while Ross was incarcerated for breaking a beer bottle over the man's head in 2012.

Ross said he took more than his prescribed dose of Xanax that day because he was feeling "stressed" and drank a fifth of gin. He admitted his memory of the day's events was less than perfect.

Under questioning from Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Burke, Ross said he thought he hit the man with his fist and could not remember if he used a sledgehammer.