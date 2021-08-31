Man admits he witnessed fatal stabbing, helped dump body in lake

CROWN POINT — A Merrillville man has agreed to testify against a co-defendant in the stabbing death of an East Chicago man, whose body was found in a Lake Station lake in 2019.

Casey J. Hall Jr., 20, admitted in a plea agreement filed this month he was with Christian O. Mora, 20, from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019, when Mora fatally stabbed 34-year-old Erik Lozano in East Chicago.

Hall helped put Lozano's body in the trunk of Mora's car and later assisting in moving the body into a lake in Lake Station, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Charging documents say Mora and his co-defendants went to East Chicago on Thanksgiving night 2019 to rob drug users.

Hall pleaded guilty to one count of assisting a criminal, a level 5 felony.

If Judge Salvador Vasquez accepts Hall's plea agreement, Hall could face a sentence of one to two years.

Hall agreed he will not be sentenced until after Mora's case is resolved.

Mora, who has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder, is currently scheduled to stand trial starting Oct. 18.