Man admits to 2 rapes when he was 15 years old; murder trial remains set for fall

At the news conference, Hammond police said DNA evidence had linked Wilbourn to the rapes.

Police declined to comment on whether there was DNA evidence in the homicide of Lucia Gonzalez, a 25-year-old mother who was found stabbed and beaten to death Aug. 21, 2017, in her home in the 7500 block of Alexander Avenue.

Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Jatkiewicz said at a previous hearing that Wilbourn had been offered a plea agreement in all three cases with a total sentence of 60 years. The state took that plea offer off the table in April.

If Wilbourn is convicted of murder in Gonzalez's homicide, he could face at least another 45 years in prison.

In the plea agreement filed Monday, Wilbourn admitted to raping a 14-year-old girl July 16, 2017, after grabbing her from behind, threatening her with a hammer and forcing her into an alley in the 6700 block of Nebraska Street.

He also admitted he raped a 25-year-old woman Aug. 8, 2017, while threatening her with a hammer in an alley in the 7400 block of Arkansas Street.

DNA analysis in both cases matched Wilbourn, the plea states.