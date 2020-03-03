Man admits to accidentally shooting friend during fight

CROWN POINT — A Hammond man pleaded guilty Friday to a reduced charge alleging he fatally shot a friend after he took a shotgun from a third person during a fight and the gun went off.

Edgar Del Real, 38, admitted he killed Steven Robledo, 37, of Chicago, as Del Real and Robledo confronted a man Del Real suspected of molesting a young female relative.

Del Real initially was charged with one count of murder, two counts of felony burglary and one count of felony battery resulting in serious bodily injury in connection with the shooting Sept. 22, 2018, in the 2600 block of White Oak Avenue in Whiting.

He pleaded guilty Friday to reckless homicide, a level 5 felony, and faces up to 3 ½ years in prison. Lake Criminal Court Judge Michael Pagano set Del Real's sentencing hearing for April 24.

A magistrate in April granted Del Real's petition for bail after a Whiting police officer testified the shooting likely was accidental.

Defendants held on murder charges typically are not granted bail, unless the court finds the presumption of guilt is strong. Bail is granted for defendants held on suspicion of offenses lesser than murder, such as reckless homicide.