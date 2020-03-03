Man admits to accidentally shooting friend during fight

CROWN POINT — A Hammond man pleaded guilty Friday to a reduced charge alleging he fatally shot a friend after he took a shotgun from a third person during a fight and the gun went off.
Edgar Del Real, 38, admitted he killed Steven Robledo, 37, of Chicago, as Del Real and Robledo confronted a man Del Real suspected of molesting a young female relative.
Del Real initially was charged with one count of murder, two counts of felony burglary and one count of felony battery resulting in serious bodily injury in connection with the shooting Sept. 22, 2018, in the 2600 block of White Oak Avenue in Whiting.
He pleaded guilty Friday to reckless homicide, a level 5 felony, and faces up to 3 ½ years in prison. Lake Criminal Court Judge Michael Pagano set Del Real's sentencing hearing for April 24.
A magistrate in April granted Del Real's petition for bail after a Whiting police officer testified the shooting likely was accidental.
Defendants held on murder charges typically are not granted bail, unless the court finds the presumption of guilt is strong. Bail is granted for defendants held on suspicion of offenses lesser than murder, such as reckless homicide.
Del Real will receive credit for the jail time he served before posting bond in April.
According to court records, Del Real and Robledo were drinking at a Hammond bar before they went to the man's house on White Oak Avenue. They initially brought a hammer to break the man's windows, but Del Real then decided he wanted to beat up the man.
They entered an unlocked screen door and went upstairs to the man's apartment, where the men met them holding a 12-gauge shotgun.
Del Real began punching the man. As Del Real wrestled the shotgun away from the man, it went off and Robledo was shot in the chest, records say.
Del Real's attorney, Scott King, said last year the case should never have been charged as murder. King also predicted at the time that Del Real would "be fully exonerated at or prior to trial."
Pagano vacated Del Real's jury trial, which was set to begin Monday, after accepting his plea.