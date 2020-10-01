 Skip to main content
Man admits to fatally stabbing mother's ex-boyfriend during argument
Courts
Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — An East Chicago man plans to plead guilty in the 2017 stabbing death of his mother's ex-boyfriend, according to a Thursday court filing.

Adrian J. Vargas, 21, was charged in February 2017 with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the homicide of Manuel A. Mendez, 45, in the 4900 block of Oak Avenue in Hammond.

Vargas admitted he stabbed Mendez in the chest after he became enraged because Mendez shoved him while trying to remove him from Mendez's home and an adjoining property, according to a plea agreement.

Vargas plans to admit to one count of voluntary manslaughter, a level 2 felony, according to a plea agreement. 

He's scheduled to formally enter his plea during a hearing Friday before Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas.

In exchange for his plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss the murder count.

A level 2 felony carries a possible sentence of 10 to 30 years in prison, with an advisory sentence of 17 1/2 years.

Under Vargas' plea agreement, defense attorney John Cantrell and Deputy Prosecutor Reginald Marcus will argue for a sentence of 20 to 30 years.

Cantrell said the plea agreement was a fair resolution, given the unfortunate circumstances.

"A 17-year-old got into an argument with his mother's ex-boyfriend," Cantrell said. "The guy picked up a shovel and my client stabbed him. Where I come from, that's a fair fight."

After the stabbing, Vargas was arrested in the 4900 block of Columbia Avenue, police said. A knife was recovered from a church's gutter near the scene.

