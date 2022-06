Man admits to sexual battery of teen girl two years ago

CROWN POINT — A Chicago man pleaded guilty last week to one felony count of sexual battery in connection with allegations he raped a 17-year-old girl in 2020 while staying with her family in Hammond.

Terance A. Edwards, 29, agreed to a 2 1/2-year jail sentence, Lake Criminal Court records show.

Because of credit for time served while awaiting a resolution in his case, Judge Natalie Bokota ordered him released from jail.

Edwards will be required to register as a sex offender, his plea agreement states.

He admitted he fondled the girl Nov. 24, 2020, as she slept, refused to stop when she woke up and told him to get off her and grabbed her by the wrist and told her, "Chill out."

According to charging documents, Edwards had been staying with the girl's family to get a "fresh start."

The girl told police she ran into her mother's room and locked the door. When the mother returned home, the girl disclosed what happened and the mother took her to a hospital.

Edwards was arrested outside the residence by Hammond police, according to court documents.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.